Netflix releases in July 2022: the 10 most anticipated series and movies

In addition to the expected second part of Stranger Things 4highly recommended films are released, such as persuasionwith Dakota Johnson, the unseen agentwith Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, and the promising Spanish miniseries the longest nightwith Barbara Goenaga and Alberto Amman.

Stranger Things, Season 4 part 2

The fourth season of stranger things has raised the level of the series again and reminds us of the first season that surprised everyone. In this two-part premiere format, Millie Bobby Brown and her friends are back on adventures starting July 1.

the longest night

Spanish miniseries starring Alberto Ammann, Luis Callejo and Brbara Goenaga, consisting of six episodes set in a 6-episode psychiatric prison. A group of armed men cut off communications with the outside world to free a dangerous serial killer. But the prison warden is not about to let him escape so easily. An endless night of siege and violence begins. Premiere on July 8.

dangerous friendships

French romantic film about an unusual teenager, Clene, who believes in true love and is more interested in reading than social media. But the bad guys at her new school won’t leave her alone, neither the queen of Instagram nor a famous surfer with whom Celne falls romantically. Premiere on July 8.