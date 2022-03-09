Netflix releases in March: the most outstanding movies and series that arrive on the platform

Netflix continues with the release of new series and movies to compete with the streaming services that have emerged in recent times. From fiction to reality, and even a movie set between Buenos Aires and Córdoba, the offer for users expands and diversifies in a March full of new proposals.

Some productions are already available on the platform from the first days of the month, while others will be uploaded over the next few weeks. To access hidden content within Netflix, this series of codes can be used.

Movies Coming to Netflix in March

The Adam Project (March 11)

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo lead this crossover of comedy and science fiction about the story of a pilot who travels back in time and undertakes a mission to protect the world from a threat, and he does so with the company of his young version and his deceased dad.









Reynolds stars as the pilot Adam Reed as an adult, while Walker Skobell portrays him as a child. In addition to Ruffalo, who plays the role of Adam’s father, the cast includes big names like Catherine Kenner, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner.

Today the world is fixed (March 16)

After passing through commercial theaters, Ariel Winograd’s film lands on the streaming platform. “Today the world is fixed” shows the shock suffered by David “el Griego” Samaras (Leonardo Sbaraglia), the producer of the program that gives the film its title, and who is having his worst moment in terms of audience.









The scenario is catastrophic for this man addicted to work, who spends little time with his son Benito (Benjamín Otero), until the death of his ex-partner Silvina (Natalia Oreiro) puts him face to face with an inescapable reality: he is not the Benito’s biological father and must help the nine-year-old find his father in what quickly becomes a “road movie”.

Fruits of the Wind (March 18)

Lily Collins forms a creative duo with her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, in this thriller that, like other productions by the director, has few characters interacting on the same stage.









In this case, the feature film written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker shows us how a man, played by Jason Segel, invades a vacation home that seems to be empty, until its billionaire owner (Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons) suddenly arrives. and his wife (Collins). The arrival of the couple unleashes a kidnapping by that nameless man, who seeks to keep all the money of the wealthy couple.

Hail (March 30)

The brand new fiction by Marcos Carnevale has a release date set for March 30. The film stars Guillermo Francella, who had already directed the director’s successful comedy, Corazón de León.

In this case, the actor plays Miguel Flores, a popular meteorologist who undergoes a radical change in his career when he fails to forecast a hail storm that hits the country. His fall from grace leads him to move away from the city of Buenos Aires to take refuge in Córdoba, his place of origin.









The cast of Granizo, whose script was co-written by Nicolás Giacobone and Fernando Balmayor, is completed with the names of Peto Menahem, Laurita Fernández, Martín Seefeld, Nicolás Scarpino, Norman Briski, Viviana Saccone, Pompeyo Audivert, and Eugenia Guerty.

Weekend in Croatia (now available)

This murder mystery thriller starring the well-known Gossip Girl actress, Leighton Meester, and set in the Croatian city of Split premiered on the streaming platform on March 3.









It tells the story of Kate and Beth, two friends who decide to go on vacation for a weekend in Croatia. After a night of partying, Beth wakes up disoriented and with memory lapses, and Kate is nowhere to be found. With her disappearance, an unexpected and dark secret is uncovered that will affect her two protagonists.

Five series that premiere on Netflix

Wild rythm

In recent months, the streaming platform has reinforced its commitment to fiction anchored in the codes of telenovelas, and Ritmo Salvaje, the brand new Colombian production that premieres in March, is no exception. Directed by Simón Brand and with impressive choreographies by Santiago Uribe, the series, according to what was reported by Netflix, focuses on what promises to be an exciting duel of talents.









Wild Rhythm not only shows the dance battles between the protagonists, Antonia and Karina, but also how both women enter their respective worlds, thus generating a variety of subplots.

Do you know who it is?

The great Toni Collette returns to the world of series after the success of the recommendable Inconceivable, which earned her an Emmy nomination. “Do you know who she is?”, A fiction by showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, is based on the successful novel Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter, published in 2018.









In this production, “a woman tries to decipher her mother’s dark past after a violent attack brings fatal threats and secrets to light,” he tells us. As the young woman investigates, people who knew her father long ago re-enter her life and disrupt what seemed like a perfect family dynamic.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (fourth season)

This docuseries managed to position itself as one of the most effective niche productions on Netflix, with a loyal audience that guarantees its renewal year after year. The series puts the spotlight on the ins and outs of Formula 1 across 10 episodes and provides unmissable behind-the-scenes footage of the world’s greatest motorsports competition.









“Twenty drivers, some veterans and some rookies, step on the accelerator in another F1 season full of drama and adrenaline,” says the streaming platform about what can be witnessed in this brand new installment, available from March 11.

Life After Death, with Tyler Henry (March 11)

Tyler Henry, a 26-year-old from Hanford, California, is a very popular figure in the reality TV universe. In his first show, titled Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, he presented himself as a clairvoyant with overwhelming charisma, a combination that immediately won over the audience.









Henry, who wrote the book “Between Two Worlds” in which he states that his ability to see outside the earthly plane has been with him since he was only 10 years old, stars in this “intimate reality show” in which he “talks to the afterlife to bring light and peace to our world and to his own family background,” according to Netflix.

Bridgerton (Season Two)

Based on the Julia Quinn saga of novels, the first season of Bridgerton premiered on December 25, 2020 and became one of the most successful fictions in Netflix history.









During the second season, the focus will no longer be on Daphne and Simon, the Duke of Hastings, but on the relationship between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the oldest of the brothers and the heir to the title of Viscount, and Kate Sharma ( Simon Ashley). It will be available from March 25.