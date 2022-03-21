Netflix releases the anime trailer based on the legendary video game

The popular video game franchise ‘Tekken’ soon will make his debut in the anime thanks to Netflix, and the platform has given fans a first look at what they can expect in a first trailer for ‘Tekken: Bloodline‘. The Tekken franchise is one of the most notable fighting game series currently in existence, but it has had quite a bit of trouble expanding into other projects.







A checkered history of adaptations

The franchise attempted a live-action adaptation in the past, with ‘Tekken: The Motion Pictures’ but it didn’t go as well as expected. Now Netflix has revealed that ‘Tekken’ will be seen for the first time in the form of an anime series. IN the trailer we see Jin Kazama under the tutelage of his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima and we see many of the new and old characters that we will see in the upcoming series.

On The official synopsis of ‘Tekken: Bloodline’:

“’Power is everything.’ Jin Kazama learned the family arts of self-defense, the traditional Kazama-style martial arts, from his mother at a young age. Even so, he felt helpless when suddenly a monstrous evil appeared that destroyed everything he loved and changed his life forever and himself for not being able to stop it, Jin swore revenge and sought the absolute power to demand it. Your search for him will lead you to the final battle on a global stage: The King of Iron Fist Tournament.”



‘Tekken: Bloodline’ is scheduled to release sometime this year, but Netflix has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of this announcement, hasn’t revealed how many episodes are planned, and any production staff involved has yet to be revealed. But fans have already gotten an idea of ​​what kind of story to expect with this first sneak peek.