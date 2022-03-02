Netflix releases the latest trailer for the film starring Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener they are more than attractive enough to attract viewers. With less than two weeks to go before the film’s release, Netflix has released a new trailer for ‘The Adam Project’an action, adventure and science-fiction comedy whose premiere on the platform will take place on March 11 on the platform.

shawn levy (Free Guy, Night at the Museum), has been in charge of shaping the story starring Reynolds, who plays a time traveler with a goal: Getting help from his 13 year old self. Both temporary versions of the character face the figure of the deceased father to try to save the future.









the movies was in a drawer since 2012, when it almost ended up being produced by Tom Cruise. Jonathan Tropper, who collaborated with Levy on the 2014 film ‘There You Stay’, has written the film’s screenplay from a story by TS Nowlin (‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’).

Reynolds and Levi (who recently collaborated on ‘Free Guy’) produce the film for their production labels, Maximum Effort and 21 Laps Entertainmentwhile David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger do the same for Skydance.

“Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) is a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship breaks down, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022.and to the only place he knows from this time of his life: his house, where his self lives when he was 13 years old”, reads the official review. The film has not yet gone through any critical circuit, but with its cast and director At the head, it is to be expected that we are facing a film that is at least funny.