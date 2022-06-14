Netflix releases the official trailer for ‘Persuasion’ with Dakota Johnson

There is no doubt that this year we have seen a lot of impressive movies, both on the big screen and in the comfort of our homes. But speaking of online services, this 2022 brings quite interesting projects. Specifically Netflix, which will soon release a tape that will surely leave you speechless, Persuasion.

For a long time now, the streaming giant has been planning to make its version of this story of none other than the famous British writer, Jane Austen. This is not the first time that this novel has been adapted, as there were several miniseries created by the BBC and there were even television movies based on this plot. but now it comes and with a spectacular cast.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix to premiere its own version of ‘Persuasion’ with Dakota Johnson

So you will have an idea, this adaptation of Persuasion of Netflix has a cast which includes big names in the film industry and others who have not yet shone as they deserve. Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Richard E. Grant, Henry Golding, and Nikki Amuka-Bird star in this film and in case you wanted to see what it’s about, they just released the official trailer that looks incredible.

The story centers on a young woman named Anne Elliot (Johnson), who at 27 and in the eyes of many, is about to become single. However, seven years earlier she broke off a marriage proposal from Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis), a poor but elegant naval officer. When he comes back to his life -now converted into a recognized captain-, she finds herself again torn between her obligations and her heart.

Photo: Netflix

This sneak peek showcases Jane Austen’s trademark sarcasm and vision, along with plenty of long takes, jaw-dropping photography, and a story that’s sure to resonate with a lot of people. Pay attention that Persuasion It will be released in the Netflix catalog on July 15But while we wait for that day to come, Here we leave the official trailer for you to check.

It may interest you