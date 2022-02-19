Netflix releases the official trailer for ‘Until We Meet Again’

The first advance has already arrived. The streaming platform Netflix premiered the first official trailer for “Until we meet again“, the first Peruvian film of the service starring Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias.

In the images spread by their social networks, it can be seen how the current couple of actors give life to a relationship with more than one difference, but who live a romance with the natural and urban landscapes of a dreamy Cusco as a background.

In addition, Netflix released the poster of “Until we meet again“, whose launch is scheduled for March 18 on the streaming platform. The project, it should be remembered, is directed by Bruno Ascenzo.

Synopsis for “Until We Meet Again”

“Until we meet again” will tell the story of Salvador Campodónico, a successful Spanish businessman whose family owns the most important hotel corporation in all of Spain, who for the construction of his first international project will choose to land in front of a world wonder: Cusco, the navel of the world.

It is there that he meets Ariana, a backpacking adventurer who lives a completely opposite life from his own, free from ties, which he will love and hate as they get to know each other. Will they manage to walk on the same route? Will their love be enough to break the paradigms of goodbye?

A Tondero production

“We are very happy that the official name of our project is finally known: ‘Until we meet again‘ is the title chosen for the world premiere of our film and ends up framing this romantic story that we were lucky enough to film a year ago. It is an intimate journey with the two protagonists through incredible places in our country. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed filming it.” Bruno Ascenzodirector and screenwriter of the project, in a press release.

“Until we meet again” is produced by Tondero and recorded in various locations in Cusco, Puno and Paracas. The film will also feature the participation of Wendy Ramos, Vicente Vergara, Renata Flores, Mayella Lloclla, Carlos Carlín, Amiel Cayo, Anaí Padilla, Jely Reategui, Nicolás Galindo, among others.

