Netflix releases the trailer for season 3

Netflix just released the amazing trailer for season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, one of the best original series on the platform. In addition, they reported that the premiere of the new episodes will finally be on June 22. According to the official synopsis, after ending the 1963 doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns to the present, convinced that it prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this timeline once and for all.

However, after a brief moment of celebration, they realize that things are not exactly how they left them. The Academy is now called Sparrow and is inhabited by other people who will immediately clash with the Umbrella in a violent confrontation.. Overcoming challenges, losses, and surprises of their own, and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc on the Universe, all they need to do is convince the new family to help them right what they caused.

The Umbrella Academy, season 3. Photo: Netflix.

“Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a mishap in the timeline? Created by Steve Blackman based on the comic series Gerard Way -frontman of My Chemical Romance-, The Umbrella Academy revolves around a dysfunctional family of superheroes and foster brothers who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an impending apocalypse.

The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. Check out the trailer for the third season below.