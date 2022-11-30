Netflix releases the trailer for “That ’90s Show” and reveals the release date

Netflix released the trailer for the series on Tuesday That ’90s Showsequel to the successful That ’70s Show (1998-2006), and set its release date for January 19.

The first images of the continuation of That ’70s Showin Spanish) confirm the return of a part of the cast that starred in this original production of the American chain FOX and that was very well received by the public during the eight seasons that it aired.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp now return as grandparents Kitty and Red, while others like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will only make an appearance throughout the series.

One of the great absences regarding That ’70s Show It will be that of the actor Danny Masterson, who is being tried by a court in Los Angeles (United States) accused of raping three women with whom he coincided in the Church of Scientology from 2001 to 2003.

The accusations against Masterson became known in 2017 and already then the Netflix platform decided to exclude him from the cast of the ranch so that his brand would not be involved in said controversy.

That ’90s Show is set in 1995, with the character of Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) desperate for some experience in her life and to have a better friend other than her own father.

So, she decides to visit her grandparents Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) at Point Palace for the summer and ends up meeting the rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and her group of friends made up of her sweet brother Nate (Maxwell Acee). Donovan), his smart girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel).

Gregg Mettler, former producer of That ’70s Showit is on this occasion showrunner, producer and screenwriter. The marriage formed by Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and his daughter, Lindsay Turner, also participate in the script.

Although heralded with great fanfare as the sequel to That ’70s Showthe series is actually the third installment in the franchise, after it previously premiered That ’80s Show (2002) with limited audience success.