Netflix releases trailers for upcoming movies

This weekend the second edition of TUDUM, an event with which Netflix intends to launch news and previews related to upcoming series and movies. This new TUDUM arrives, thus, at a somewhat complicated moment for the platform of streaming: The first quarter of 2022 revealed that Netflix had experienced a massive loss of subscribers, only to be accentuated shortly after by the second… although it also showed a margin of recovery. How could such a recovery come about? Among other things, the directive assumes that the key is to develop film franchises that ensure the attachment of the public, and this is neither more nor less than the trend of many titles that have starred in the event.

Here is a short list of them.

The school of good and evil

It is the earliest release, set for this October 19. The school of good and evil is a fantasy comedy directed and co-written by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) adapting the homonymous saga of Soman Chainani. The plot of these books (whose publication began in 2013) is quite juicy: it places us in an academy that seeks to train its students on the path of good and evil, according to the articulation of fairy tales. For this reason, some students will end up being princesses and champions of good, while others will have no choice but to be villains. Something capable of putting in check the friendship of the protagonists, played by Sophia Anne Caruso Y Sophia Wylie.





Yes The school of good and evil connects with the audience, Netflix has ahead of it the possibility of putting together a film franchise based on Chainani’s novels. We will see how it works in a matter of weeks, but first the platform of streaming has published a complete advance where they appear Charlize Theron Y Kerry Washington like main figures of the school and sounds the You Should See Me in a Crown of billie eilish. In the distribution of The school of good and evil we also find Laurence Fishburne, Cate Blanchett Y Michelle Yeohand you can see the new trailer under these lines:

Backstabbing: The Glass Onion Mystery

The sequel to daggers in the back was screened at the Toronto Film Festival to rave reviews, anticipating that Ryan Johnson has maintained the ingenuity after the first part and this has not been nuanced in any way by the Netflix machinery. The Mystery of the Glass Onion (nothing to do, in principle, with the meta-song of the Beatles) will arrive in the catalog on December 23th after passing through selected cinemas, bringing back the unique detective Benoit Blanc who embodies Daniel Craig. In this new adventure, his steps will cross those of the millionaire Miles (Edward Norton), which has organized a very special game.





The new advance Backstabbing 2 It shows us some of the members of this game receiving the invitation from Miles. This Leslie Odom Jr.this dave baptistthis kathryn hahn and it is kate hudson, and everything concludes with the stellar appearance of Craig suspecting that there is a cat locked up. The clip presented in TUDUM, by the way, has a prologue by Johnson as a brand-new director and screenwriter, who has already agreed with Netflix to produce a third installment of daggers in the back. It is, without a doubt, the most promising IP that Netflix has right now, achieved with a millionaire investment that could even place it in the next race towards the Oscars.

They Cloned Tyrone

Keeping us in the Christmas season a week after The Mystery of the Glass Onionthe December 30 arrive at streaming They Cloned Tyrone. It is a science fiction comedy that has had a somewhat uneven development: at first it was going to be starring Brian Tyree Henrybut was eventually replaced by John Boyega, and the coronavirus caused the filming to be delayed unspeakably. It has finally concluded, and TUDUM has been able to show us a complete trailer where Boyega (in the role of Fontaine) appears surrounded by Teyona Parris playing Yo-Yo (the actress was consecrated with Scarlet Witch and Visionand will reappear for the MCU in the marvels), Y Jamie Foxx like a certain Slick Charles. His chemistry is already hinted at as explosive.

They Cloned Tyrone narrates the investigation that these three characters undertake on a secret cloning plan by the government, full of conspiracy theories and with a look which refers to the blaxploitation. It is, moreover, the directorial debut of Jul Taylor after co-writing so much Creed II: The Legend of Rocky What Space Jam: New Legends. The trailer is full of rhythm and promises a hilarious movie, as you can see below these lines.

The Mother

Next year the only posh film that has set a release date is The Motheraround May 2023. It is an action film that introduces us to Jennifer Lopez as a courageous mother: that is, as a contract killer who decides to come out of hiding to protect a daughter she abandoned years before. Lopez is the great attraction of the film, of course, but he is also surrounded by Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal Y Paul Racywho was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Sound of Metal Two years ago. The teaser It doesn’t give away much of the plot, but it does introduce us to Lopez’s magnetic character hiding out in a remote cabin, until he decides to return to action.

The film is co-written by Andrea Berloff, Peter Craig Y Misha Green (lovecraft territory) from an original idea of ​​the latter. directs Nikki Caro after rolling the remake in live action Mulan for Disney.

Tyler Rake 2

tyler rakeoriginally extractionwas one of the great successes of Netflix in 2020. To the point that Joe and Anthony Russoproducers and screenwriters, began to envision a possible cinematographic universe months before the most expensive movie ever sponsored by Netflix premiered in the same catalog, the unseen agent. We are still far from knowing how this cinematographic universe will be articulated, but what is confirmed is that tyler rake will have a direct sequel, and that the protagonist played by Chris Hemsworth he had supposedly died at the end of the first film. The new teaser of Tyler Rake 2 proves no, and shifts the action from South Asia to snowy Central Europe.

Tyler Rake 2 will again be run by Sam Hargrave from a script by the Russos, and will be released at some point in 2023.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot starred Red alert beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsand the effort resulted in one of the most viewed movies in Netflix history. Red alert It was, therefore, a good starting point for those franchises that the platform seems to need so desperately, but before the sequel / prequel /spin off/whatever happens, Netflix has resumed its collaboration with the star of wonder-woman for another action film. This time it would be one more focused on espionage and directed by Tom Harperwho signed the failed The Aeronauts with Eddie Redmayne Y Felicity Jonesyes

The title is Heart of Stone and centers on a CIA spy named Rachel Stone. Played by Gadot, she introduces herself to us in the teaser corresponding with a voice in off what does it say “No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”. Of Heart of Stone Gadot has said that we can wait “something extremely epic, a thriller very raw and adult action”and the actress will appear accompanied by jamie dornan. The film, whose first trailer combines real footage with behind-the-scenes commentary, is scheduled to be released in mid- 2023.

