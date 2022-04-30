Netflix rescues the animated film that Disney canceled (despite being almost finished)

The purchase of Fox by Disney It brought a lot of queue and meant a lot of changes for both companies. Unfortunately, not all Fox companies made the cut and Disney took the animation studio Blue Sky aheadwhich closed last year.

Despite the fact that there was barely a year of production left to finish the film, Disney canceled ‘Nimona’, the adaptation of the acclaimed comic by N. D. Stevenson. Those responsible for the film promised that they would try to push Nimona’s story forward by all possible means, and it seems that finally Netflix has come to the rescue.





saved by streaming

Both Netflix and Stevenson have confirmed that the film will arrive on Netflix in 2023 and will feature the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz like nimona, Riz Ahmad as Ballister Boldheart and Eugene Lee Yang like Ambrosius Goldeloin. As reported by EW, the production of the film was resumed last year by the hand of Annapurna Pictures Y DNEG Animationone of the studies responsible for ‘Ron gives error’.

‘Nimona’ follows a very impulsive shape-shifter who decides she can transform into practically any living being and decides to become a supervillain’s sidekick. Although Ballister Blackheart is initially wary of the idea, Nimona is soon able to help the disgraced knight prove his innocence for a crime he did not commit and unravel a deep web of lies spun by the government.

Stevenson’s original comic became very popular on the internet for its mix of science fiction and fantasy and its good queer representation. Already when the cancellation of the film was announced, several Blue Sky employees denounced that Disney was not very happy with the LGTBI content of the film, including a kiss between the leading homosexual couple, and the executives would have pressed for its removal.

Nimona is coming to Netflix! In a future medieval land, shapeshifter Nimona @ChloeGMoretz bursts into the lives of heroic knights @rizwanahmed + @EugeneLeeYang and blows up everything they believe in. An epic animated film adapted from the groundbreaking comic by @Gingerhazing pic.twitter.com/VVzQhkH3lS —Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2022

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane repeat as directors after ‘Spies in Disguise’ for the adaptation of ‘Nimona’which also has Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, and Robert L. Baird as producers and Megan Ellison, Andrew Millstein, and Julie Zackary as executive producers.