Netflix responds to Sandra Ávila’s claim for ”La Reina del Sur”

Netflix and Telemundo warned that they will not pay Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as “The Queen of the Pacific”a percentage of the broadcast earnings of the series “The Queen of the South”which the drug trafficker claimed before the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property.

Ávila Beltrán asks for the 40% of the profits from the production, arguing that the studies they used his image to promote the second season of the series, in 2019, and that the main character of Theresa Mendoza is inspired by her.

According to press reports, Telemundo and Netflix responded that the remarks of “The Queen of the Pacific” lacks legal supportbecause, being a public figure, Ávila Beltrán cannot claim rights to his image or invasion of his privacy.

According to what they affirmed, the series —whose third season can be seen from october— should look like a journalistic exercise.

”The Queen of the South” and other premieres on Netflix

“The Queen of the South” is one of the productions Netflix plans to premiere in the last months of 2022period in which it will also see the light “Bard. False chronicle of a few truths”, by Alejandro González Iñárrituon December 16.

The film will first be released in theaters in Mexico, October 27th. It will also be presented at the Venice Film Festival, which starts today.

“Blonde (Blonde)”in which Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroewill be available andl September 28 on the platform.

It will arrive on October 5 “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”based on a short novel by Stephen King, and the October 7, “The luckiest girl in the world”with Mila Kunis as a woman who, by telling her version of an incident that occurred in adolescence, sees herself at risk of losing her perfect life.

Also on October 19, “The School for Good and Evil” will be released, with Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh and Patti LuPone, and on the 26th, “The Angel of Death”, with Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

“Ruido” will arrive in November on a date to be defined, a film in which Natalia Beristáin directs her mother, Julieta Egurrola; Teresa Ruiz and Monica del Carmen.

In December it will be the turn, on the 2nd, of “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”, starring Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Jonathan Pryce; on the 9th Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro with a cast that includes Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman and Tim Blake Nelson, and on the 23rd, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” in which Rian Johnson proposes another who-did-it-style plot, this time with Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.— Megamedia