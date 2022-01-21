Netflix responds to the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, promises “core” games – Nerd4.life

It is interesting to note the answer officer of Netflix toMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in the words of COO Greg Peters, who appreciated the maneuver as a confirmation of the goodness of the subscription service model, promising moreover a greater commitment to video games even with the arrival of large-caliber games.

“It is exciting to see such activity in this sector,” said Peters during a financial meeting, answering a question about the famous acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, yet to be defined but already announced. “I also think that, in some respects, it is a confirmation of the basic thesis we have in common about subscription services, that is, that they are a great model for connecting users all over the world and providing games and playful experiences. “So such an expansion would demonstrate the validity of the idea of ​​the subscription service also with regard to video games according to Netflix, obviously doing reference to Xbox Game Pass.

Netflix, meanwhile, has also launched a first experimentation on the video game front by offering some titles within the standard subscription, even if at the moment it is mainly mobile and small-sized games. However, Peters reiterated the commitment in this area with the desire to soon launch new games of various types, also dedicated to the most passionate gamers.

According to the COO, Netflix will launch as early as 2022 new “casual and hardcore” games, expanding the catalog of titles available in the subscription. However, the idea is to experiment, also offering interactive experiences of various kinds that could be placed in a sort of meeting point between television series and video game.

Netflix could therefore position itself as a major new actor on the videogame scene, considering the huge user base it can count on: also for this reason, it has started a purchase campaign on developers to be included in its stable, including Night School. Studio, authors of Oxenfree, Afterparty and the upcoming Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.