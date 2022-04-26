Entertainment

Netflix: Reveal release date and first images of “The Gray Man”, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (PHOTOS)

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read


Netflix revealed today Tuesday the first images and release date of the film “The Gray Man“, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms.

The “overproductionNetflix’s is written and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame”) and is based on the novel series with the same name by Mark Greney.

According to Netflix, “El Hombre Gris” will premiere on the platform on July 22.

Netflix: What is “The Gray Man” about?




According to the official Netflix synopsis, “The Gray Man” is the CIA agent “Court Gentry” (Ryan Gosling), also known as “Sierra Six”. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, “Donald Fitzroy” (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world for his ex-partner “Lloyd Hanson” (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of agent “Dani Miranda”… and he’s going to need it.

The cast is joined by Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi and executive produced by Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.

AC

Topics

Read Also

Source link

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rambo: the secrets that hardly anyone knew about Sylvester Stallone’s movies | Movies | United States Celebs | nnda-nnlt | FAME

8 mins ago

New images of the series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson

10 mins ago

VIDEO: Paulina Rubio suffers a tremendous wardrobe error and ends up showing EVERYTHING

21 mins ago

Netflix: Set it up: The imperfect plan

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button