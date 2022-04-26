Netflix: Reveal release date and first images of “The Gray Man”, with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (PHOTOS)

Netflix revealed today Tuesday the first images and release date of the film “The Gray Man“, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms.

The “overproductionNetflix’s is written and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame”) and is based on the novel series with the same name by Mark Greney.

According to Netflix, “El Hombre Gris” will premiere on the platform on July 22.

Netflix: What is “The Gray Man” about?









According to the official Netflix synopsis, “The Gray Man” is the CIA agent “Court Gentry” (Ryan Gosling), also known as “Sierra Six”. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, “Donald Fitzroy” (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world for his ex-partner “Lloyd Hanson” (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of agent “Dani Miranda”… and he’s going to need it.

The cast is joined by Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The film is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi and executive produced by Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.

AC