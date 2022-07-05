Netflix reveals the first trailer for the series ‘Resident Evil’ with the Mexican Paola Núñez – News series

At last! Netflix has just released the first trailer for ‘Resident Evil’, a live-action series that will hit its catalog on July 14 and will feature performances by Ella Balinska, Tetiana Gaidar and Mexican Paola Núñez.

Through social networks, the streaming giant shared the clip that barely exceeds a minute in length and did so with the following message: “Welcome to New Raccoon City… famous for being a city where nothing bad ever happens. The legendary Resident Evil franchise presents a new battle for survival on July 14.”





According to the advance, the story will start in New Raccoon City during 2022, where the society is shown to live in apparent harmony and prosperity, there is even a nod to the presence of the Umbrella corporation. And of course, laboratories, blood tests, rodent tests, all the elements for the creation of a deadly virus.





Another detail that were revealed are the jumps in time, as a bleak picture was shown in London in 2036, where it seems that humanity is struggling to stay alive after the imminent threat of zombies. At this moment we finally see the proposal of creatures made by Netflix, even the classic zombie dog appears.

resident Evil will hit the Netflix catalog on April 14 and will feature performances by Ella Balinska, Tetiana Gaidar, Lance Reddick, Turlough Convery, Lea Vivier and, of course, the Mexican interpreter Paola Nuñez.