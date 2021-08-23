Netflix reveals the release date of the film with DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Netflix announced the release date of Don’t Look Up, the new film from the director of Vice, Adam McKay. The film will arrive on the platform on December 24th, and in some cinemas the December 10. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who according to some rumors took 5 months to say yes to McKay.

Don’t Look Up is about two low-level astronomers, Di Caprio and the Lawrence, who take a tour to try to warn the world that a comet is about to destroy the Earth. From the synopsis it would seem a very current film, in which McKay talks about people’s inability to believe what science experts say. A little like what happened during the pandemic period.

In truth, the director initially admitted that he wanted to focus the film on climate change, and how people don’t realize what is happening. However, when covid-19 arrived, the direction is changed. “That’s how it started,” McKay said of the desire to focus the work on the climate situation. “But then the pandemic came. What it did was bring out what the film is really about, which is the way we communicate with each other. We can’t even talk to each other anymore. We can’t even get along. So it’s about climate change, but at its root it’s about what the internet, cell phones, and the modern world have done to the way we communicate. “

An interesting premise, which makes Don’t Look Up a film not to be missed. Along with Lawrence and DiCaprio, there will be a very large cast. Next to them we will see in fact Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Street, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis , And Paul Guilfoyle.

If you’re curious to see more of the film, some photos from the Don’t Look Up! Set were released in January.