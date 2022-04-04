Netflix reveals the secrets of filming Granizo

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Filming in Cordoba

The arrival of the production of Granizo in the city was a true revolution, the residents of Cordoba followed the recording minute by minute. Guillermo was a true Rolling Stone. At times, each set had an audience of hundreds of onlookers.

Filming in downtown Buenos Aires

Shooting on Av. Corrientes and Av. 9 De Julio represented a great challenge since complete street closures could not be counted on. However, halfway through the filming process, due to issues associated with the pandemic, it was possible to use the avenues in their entirety without affecting traffic.

Special Effects: The Creation of the Hail

The creation of the hail was very challenging. There was a long process of study on the creation of ice since there had to be various types, shapes and weights. The “fake” hailstones were balls of various sizes, and then a great post-production work was developed where digital pieces were added, such as those that collide with the National Congress, the Obelisk and the Law School. The task of the digital hail (vfx) was to “stitch” the different types of hail and try to visually unify them so that they are invisible to the viewer and build a single storm. This allowed adding realism and spectacularity to each of the shots without putting the actors at risk. In the set, a base of rain and hail falling was used as a reference to later finish completing it in post-production, adding greater flow and therefore greater danger.

Some color data from the recreation of rain and hail

During the filming, the actors and even the cameramen had to imagine, according to what the production was telling them, where the action would take place or the hail impacts that would later be placed in post production. There was a great need to learn about the behavior of real hail and then the surprise of what happened on set with fake hail. The weather conditions made the “fake” hail light and safe for the actors, it would fly unexpectedly and end up outside the field of action of the camera. On the other hand, for each retake, one had to sweep or collect ball by ball, dry the ground as best as possible to be able to make it rain or hail again in a second take!

The 12 Osvalditos

A total of 8 fish were used in Buenos Aires and 4 in Córdoba. They were all called Osvaldo, but they were differentiated by numbers, from 1 to 12. For the care of the fish, they worked with a team of specialists in the care and training of animals on the film set, who kept them at the end of the filming. The specialists also took care of the dogs Kiko and Simón.

The choice of music

The composition of the original music for the film was under the direction of Gustavo Pomeranec, who composed the curtain for “El Show del Tiempo”. The choice of The Palms for them to record the musical theme was a special request from Guillermo Francella.

production in numbers

