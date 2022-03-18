Netflix reveals the trailer and release date of the miniseries from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ with Michelle Dockery and Sienna Miller

David E. Kelley, the creator of trendy thrillers like ‘Big Little Lies’ or the latest ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ has a new series. Is named ‘anatomy of a scandal‘ (‘Anatomy of a Scandal’) and we can already see its trailer. Netflix has also announced its premiere for April 15.

Based on the homonymous novel by Sarah Vaughn, the series has (how could it be otherwise) with a few stars in its cast. Specifically they are Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery headlining of a thriller that also features Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Josette Simon, Geoffrey Streatfeild and Joshua McGuire.

a british scandal

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ follows the story of a privileged family from the British political elite. He is a minister in parliament and a career that seems to have no limits. However, a great scandal sees the light. Their paths also cross with those of a brilliant lawyer whose work threatens to tear Westminster apart.

David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson create and write this six-episode thriller, directed entirely by SJ Clarkson (‘Jessica Jones’).