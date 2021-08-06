Netflix romantic movies to watch now: 3 summer tips

Netflix romantic movies: what are the ones to recover in these weeks? As always there are the advice by The Wam to find out.

On the other hand, what better time than the summer to let yourself go to the dreams of love?

Guernsey’s Book and Potato Peel Pie Club

Adaptation of the epistolary novel by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, this title is one of the most viewed romantic Netflix movies on the platform.

The story is set in 1946, when a writer receives some letters from residents of the island of Guernsey, occupied during the Second World War.

The woman decides to visit the place to understand what life was like in the years ofGerman oppression and here he will find everything he did not expect to be able to receive from life.

The last love letter

Recently landed in streaming, The Last Love Letter is one of those romantic Netflix movies from which you cannot escape unscathed and without having poured some tear.

Based on JoJo Moyes’ latest bestseller, it tells the story of a reporter who, while writing an article, comes across a old letter.

Thus he discovers the story of a love suffered and decides to go in search of the identity of the two nameless lovers.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

If the first two tips haven’t convinced you, we still have one last title among the most loved Netflix romantic movies on the platform.

Unlike the previous ones, here we are in the presence of a animation film, but no less profound or romantic for this.

It is a story that tells of a torrid teenage summer, the discontent, the first deep feelings that suddenly come to the surface.

The perfect title for relive the sensations of first love.

