Netflix rules: there will be no ads in children’s content or in its original movies

What was once a baseless rumour, today is no longer on the way to being fulfilled, but rather is a full-fledged reality: VOD content platforms are going to embrace new subscription models that include announcements and publicity, as in a TV channel to use. Disney+ will install it on its service starting this December, and it looks like Netflix will be next.

But that they put ads does not mean that they are for all their viewers.

Netflix with ads but not for kids

As reported by the Bloomberg media through “nearby sources”, children’s programming and new movies from Netflix Inc. will be ad-free when the company introduces its ad-supported service, as they have told the site “people familiar with the plans […] who asked not to be identified because the company is still working out the details.”.

Netflix has reportedly told its partners that “will not air commercials during original children’s programs”. Also, some studios that have granted Netflix the rights to children’s shows won’t allow the company to run ads on them. The company has decided that original films should be ad-free, at least initially. sources said, which should allay concerns from major filmmakers.

selective advertising

Thus, those who hire the Netflix subscription with ads, will not see advertising in children’s content or when they put originals such as The Invisible Agent/ The Gray Man, Six Underground or Red Alert, mega-productions by directors such as Michael Bay or the Russo brothers and starring actors of the caliber of Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Gal Gadot, The Rock or Ryan Gosling.

From Bloomberg they also remember that, although the company can introduce ads in its own content, it does not have the necessary rights to do so in its entire catalog, since the license of thousands of movie and series titles comes from external studios. According to these sources, Netflix would be negotiating these rights with corporations such as Sony, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to pay a certain percentage (between 10 and 15%) in order to secure those rights.

However, other distributors will not allow the introduction of their ads in their content, so the platform will be obliged to include these ads either at the beginning of the broadcast or at the end of it.