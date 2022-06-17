Netflix: Scary Movies – Howling

One more month we recommendsome better known than others, and with which you can have a bad time.

UPGRADE

Paralyzed and widowed in a brutal robbery, Gray Trace is visited by an inventor who offers him an experimental cure to “upgrade” his body. This artificial intelligence implant will give him unnatural physical abilities, and the ability to take revenge on those who ruined his life.

THE SCARLET PEAK

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, a writer is unable to choose between the love of her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious stranger. In an attempt to escape the ghosts of the past, she suddenly finds herself in a house that breathes, bleeds… and remembers.

BLUE HELL

Nancy (Blake Lively) is surfing on a lonely beach when a great white shark attacks her. Nancy is trapped just a few meters from the shore and, although she is only 100 meters from her salvation, to reach her she will have to pull all her resources and her will. “Infierno Azul” will be Jaws for the new generations.

URBAN LEGEND

Everyone has heard of urban legends, but there is no proof that they actually happened. But the mythical legends, suddenly, are executed with fatal results: Michelle appears with her head cut off by an axe, Damon hanged from a tree… Who is doing this and why?… Some will have to learn the lessons in a hard way.

THE LAZARUS EFFECT

A team of research students map the human brain and accidentally kill one of their own, and attempting to revive their colleague unleash deadly force. Fighting for their lives, the team must contain their colleague in the lab before she finds out to the world.















