Netflix, sensational news just announced: fans in ecstasy

Great news for all Netflix fans. A new global event full of surprises has just been announced

News, news and more news are coming to Netflix. The number one streaming platform in the world announced a new global event for the first time about a month ago, organized to present the service offer to its subscribers. Is called TUDUM, and a ton of new information has been released today.

Among the actors who will take part in this news parade there will be Charlize Theron, Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown, John Cho, Jennifer Lawrence, Àlvaro Morte, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The name is also a crazy gimmick: it refers to the sound you hear when the Netflix logo appears on the screen.

Netflix, here’s everything you need to know about TADUM

The September 25 is the date to be marked on the calendar for all fans Netflix. It will go on stage TUDUM, an exclusive event in streaming during which the Reed Hastings platform will present some of the many new features coming to the platform in the weeks to come. Among the first advances, we can expect to see a trailer for Cowboy Bebop or Bridgerton 2. But also new images of Stranger Things 4 And The Umbrella Academy 3.

Of course, there will also be space for conversations with actors and members of the creative team of movies and TV series, from which it will be possible to draw anecdotes and secrets of the set. All fans are invited by Netflix itself to follow the event in streaming and to comment on it in real time on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook starting at 6 pm on 25 September.