Netflix sequels with The Rock are progressing well

According to producers, Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia, Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3the Netflix sequels with Dwayne Johnson are progressing well.

Heist film and cinema have had a long love affair for almost eighty years. When the city sleeps by John Huston, impressive in his mastery, has made many emulators over time between The red circle of Melville, L’Ultime Razzia by Kubrick, strangers in town of Fleischer, Dog Reservoirs of Tarantino or even Ocean’s Eleven of Soderbergh. Huston’s work has spawned a formidable lineage that rivals the original model.

Of course, there is always an ugly duckling in a family and the heist film has one. Among these slightly scabby sheep, we find the very bland Red Notice by Rawson Marshall Thurber. However, despite its mediocre qualities, the feature film was a huge success on Netflix. With such a result, the platform hastened to order two sequels. And the producers have finally given some rather positive news regarding these sequels.

In a one-on-one with Steve Weintraub, Editor-in-Chief for ColliderBeau Flynn and Hiram Garcia said the projects Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3still with Dwayne Johnson, were progressing well:

“We already have a script for Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 is well advanced. The objective, if we agree with Hiram, is to shoot the two films in a row. But that will depend on our opinion on these scenarios as well as the opinion of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. But the franchise is a hit so Netflix wants these sequels and Rawson (director and screenwriter) has signed up himself. »

Good or bad thing (we lean more towards the second option given the first film), Rawson Marshall Thurber will again officiate in writing and behind the camera on the occasion of these two new parts. But for his part, Hiram Garcia preferred to retain the investment of the filmmaker:

Three superstars reunited again for better or for worse?

“Rawson is working on it, we discussed it with him the other day. He is very invested, because it is his baby. We’re excited to get to work as well and see what version he’s going to come up with. »

With these statements full of enthusiasm, the producer duo confirmed the importance of the project in their eyes, but also in the eyes of the platform. If they bet big with these suits, they hope to reduce costs by shooting the two films in succession. A very effective method, but not necessarily easy in practice: in fact, casting schedules can disrupt the best established plans.

Anyway, if Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 will probably not be the hit of the century qualitatively speaking, they may manage to succeed, like their big brother, the perfect heist, by rising to the ranks of the most popular content on Netflix. Until then, we can find Dwayne Johnson on October 19 in the new DC film, black adam.