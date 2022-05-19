Netflix series and movies shot in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo — The streaming platform Netflix (NFLX) has shot three films and two series in the Dominican Republic, the total approximate budget based on the Single Filming Permit (PUR) amounts to RD$3,795 million, about US$69 million.

Film productions in the Dominican Republic have been very dynamic in recent years, essentially due to the Film Law 108-10, attracting international production companies to film music videos, commercials, series and movies, Netflix has not been the exception.

In 2015, the Caribbean soil was the setting for the filming of the action and adventure film, The true story of a false murderer, from director Jeff Wadlow. It had a budget of RD$757,668,219, approximately US$13 million, at the daily rate.

The filming premiered a year later and featured the actors Kevin James, Andy Garcia, Zulay Henao.

The I-Land, It was the first series of the platform shot in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and released in 2019, its directors Jonathan Scarfe and Neil Labute. It had a budget of RD$696.9 million, about US$12.6 million.

The series tells the story of 10 people stripped of their memories and forced to stay on an island, struggling to survive in a hostile environment. Its protagonists are Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth and Ronald Peet.

The series is in post-production Suriname Kby Korean producer Jong-bin Yoon, also used Caribbean soil to recreate the South American country Suriname in the Dominican Republic.

Currently, the deposit of the production budget in the Dominican Republic General Directorate of Cinema (DGCine) is pending.

Other Netflix productions in the Dominican Republic is Matz by American director David Fincher, winner of more than 18 awards as director and producer, including a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe.

This film production is pending delivery of the budget to the DGCine. During its filming, the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant) reported the closure of some avenues for more than 13 hours.

Also the biographical film about long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad was shot in the Caribbean country. The feature film was directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

Nyad, Like the others that are in post-production, budget deposits are pending before the corresponding instance in the Dominican Republic.