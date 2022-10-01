Netflix series and movies that will disappear in October

One of these is the acclaimed anime of Death note, that officially will leave Netflix on October 15. Something curious, considering that the streaming platform is preparing a new adaptation of the story, by the creators of Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers. The synopsis on Netflix puts it this way: “When a Japanese student gets hold of a mystical notebook, he discovers that he has the ability to kill anyone whose name he writes in the notebook. He sees anything you want.”

Death Note Opening 1 | 4K | 60FPS | creditless

In the world of live-action series, an important title will also be lost. The three seasons of Fargothe acclaimed crime series, They will leave the streaming platform this October 9. To catch up, considering that a new season is being prepared.

Fargo is an American anthology television series of police genre with notes of black humor, created and written by Noah Hawley. It takes place in the same universe as the acclaimed film of the same name, made in 1996 by the Coen brothers. The first season premiered in the United States on April 15, 2014, on the FX channel. The second season was released on October 12, 2015. The third began on April 19, 2017. The fourth season should have been released in April 2020, but due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, its broadcast was postponed. until September of the same year.

The first season of the series is not a copy of the Coen brothers’ feature film, but instead narrates the same events, with different outcomes, but it maintains multiple elements such as black humor, unexpected script twists and the atmosphere of absolute violence, which are also transferred to the original film. The following seasons, set in completely different times, narrate independent and very different stories from each other, although they also maintain the connection with the original film in terms of their vision of violence and the black humor that dominates them.

Fargo | Trailers | Netflix

On July 21, 2014, FX renewed the series for a 10-episode second season that premiered on October 12, 2015. On November 23, 2015, a third season was announced starring Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and which premiered in April 2017. In August 2018, the series was renewed for an 11-episode fourth season, which premiered on September 27, 2020.8

In February 2022, the series was renewed for a fifth season, which will star Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Other titles that go from Netflix during October 2022 are miniseries like Case, that says goodbye to the platform this 1/10. Also, the zombie horror series, Z Nation, will stop appearing on the site from October 5. Finally, the animation Monkart disappears on 10/17 and the three seasons of Hemlock Grove They will do it on 10/22.