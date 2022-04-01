Netflix: series, feature films and documentaries arriving in April | News from the streaming giant

The bubble. Film. April 1st.

A franchise about dinosaurs + pandemic + Judd Apatow. The ultimate benchmark for New American Comedy follows a production team trying to film a blockbuster without leaving their pandemic bubble in a hotel. David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal, Fred Armisen submit to this satire that has something of A movie War positive for COVID.

back to space. Documentary film. April 7.

On May 30, 2020, the SpaceX company marked a milestone in history. It was the first time that a private spacecraft carried astronauts into space. This registry follows inside the company that has Elon Musk as an obligatory reference. The address is provided by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy ChinOscar winners for their documentary Free Solo.

Senzo: murder of a football star. Documentary series. April 7.

True crime and soccer. The documentary explores the murder of the goalkeeper and captain of the South African team. His intention is to clarify what happened on the night of 2014 that claimed his life after an alleged robbery that went wrong.

metal lords. Film. April 8.

Metal has its initiatory history. Two teenagers want to form a band of the loudest of genres. There is a problem. No one at school is interested in that kind of rock. This declaration of love to studs and epic songs was created by a most unique team: the director Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist), DB Weiss (screenwriter of Game of Thrones) and Tom Morello (guitarist for Rage Against The Machine).

Between fence and fence. Serie. April 12th.

the british catherine tate created this comedy mockumentary format that gets into a women’s prison. The story takes place over a period of six weeks in which the inmates rehearse a musical. The creator herself, in the style of Eddie Murphy, plays multiple characters, from the prison director to several of the inmates.

almost happy. Series (second season). April 13th.

Return for one of the local surprises of 2020. The dramatic comedy by Sebastian Wainraich about his alter ego. A radio host named Sebastián and “has everything to have a good time and yet there is something that hinders him”, according to the protagonist, screenwriter and creator of the series.

anatomy of a scandal. Serie. April 15.

British version of The Undoing? Here, as in the HBO miniseries, there is a rich family that happens to be in the eye of the legal and media storm. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will not be there, but their creator is the same: David E Kelley. The series, a mix of a psychological thriller and a judicial drama, features the protagonists of Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend.

Russian doll. Series (second season). April 20th.

A woman finds herself in a time loop, constantly dying and being reborn on her 36th birthday. This was the first part of this black comedy that gave a twist to the structure of The Groundhog Day with a feminine perspective and a dose of self-destruction. Four years after the end of her, fate continues to collude with Nadia (natasha lyonne). In these episodes, the heroine investigates her past through an unexpected time portal located in one of the most famous places in Manhattan.

Yakamoz S‑245. Serie. April 20th

landing of the turkish fiction on Netflix? Yes, but with a quite unique product for Ottoman production. Drama and science fiction command this story about a diving instructor and biologist part of an investigation in a submarine. A global cataclysm is coming and the boat could become a new Noah’s ark.

Siege of Sliverton. Film. April 27

Like Escape from Pretoria, the South African feature film seeks to tell another side of apartheid from a well-recognizable genre. Based on a true story about hostage taking, where a group of rebels had to take refuge in a bank after a social protest. When they realize that their only options are prison or death, they decide to negotiate the release of Nelson Mandela.