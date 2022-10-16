Netflix series I What is reality and what is fiction in ‘Vigilante’, the series starring Naomi Watts on Netflix

Yes Sandra Bullock was able to win the Oscar (The Blindside) the same year that she won the Razzie award -the anti-oscar for worst actress for crazy obsession-, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have achieved a similar feat: conquer the Netflix audience with Dahmer and, weeks later, disappointing her with Vigilant (The Watcher), according to critics, despite the fact that both are among the most viewed on the streaming platform. streaming. The production, starring naomi watts Y bobby cannavale this Based on a true storyalthough it is quite far from what really happened in the house on Boulevard 657 (New Jersey), which was built in 1905.

Once upon a time there was a happy family fed up with the hectic pace of New York. In search of a quieter life, he finds an incredible house in an idyllic residential area, surrounded by nature and… neighbors. But this time, the story does not end well. In fact, it doesn’t even start well. Their new home soon becomes hell for the Brannock family.which begins to receive sinister letters from someone calling himself ‘the Watcher’and that causes secrets to begin to come out of the neighborhood when the family investigates who may be the author of the correspondence.

Attention, spoilers

It is true that the series manages to maintain a certain tensionbecause the question of who writes the letters never ceases to arise and the detective game works with the viewer, however the cast eats the story. And the end is… well, no answers.

Staying true to the real storyin 2014 Derek and Maria Broaddus they bought for 1.4 million dollars (and not for three as reported on Netflix) the house located at 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Just three days later, they received the first letter, the welcome letter, from the person who declared himself as the guardian of the house. The letters that were arriving were cincreasingly macabre and gloomy, and in them the “new blood” that lived in the mansion was mentioned, in reference to the two children of the marriage. The sender knew all the details of the Broaddus. They had invested all their money in that property and were renovating it, so They never really moved given the fear that they had put into their bodies.

Police showed complete disinterestaccording to an article published in nyc magazine (The Haunting of a Dream House). In fact, she was criticized for it, and the family had to resort to private detectives that they also did not know how to give him the identity of the stalker, while they lived in terror. The case was closed: not even the DNA on the envelopes, sealed with saliva, matched that of any of the neighbors or people on file.

The couple (finally) managed to sell the house at a loss for almost half a million dollars less than they had invested in it, after five years paying the mortgageeven though they didn’t live there. Apparently, according to the report of the aforementioned header, the new owners were never victims of this harassment or joke in bad taste that became a sinvivir.

It took half a decade to sell it because buyers always backed down when they found out what was happening to them there by the media, which turned it into a media case. The Broaddus had ‘the detail’ of sending a note to the new owners accompanied by a photograph in which the guard’s handwriting appeared -although typed-, so that they could recognize him, in case they found themselves in a similar situation: ” We wish you nothing but the peace and tranquility that we once dreamed of having in this house.”

Likewise, the Broaddus sued the previous owners for failing to notify them that they had received a similar letter before they bought the house, although that lawsuit came to nothing.

The Netflix series talks about brutal murders in the house, people who sneaked into it, bloody cults, secret tunnels, extremely strange neighbors (although one of them was investigated without reaching any conclusion)… Nothing of that, let it be known. Definitely: for a series that starts off saying “based on a true story,” creative license abounds.