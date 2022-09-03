Netflix series in Argentina to watch this weekend

The weekend is here and fans of the series are looking for what to see on streaming platforms. Netflix offers a huge number of productions and a ranking with the most views. Here we offer you a list of the most popular series from Netflix Argentina.

1 PASSION OF GAVILANES 2

The second season of the Colombian telenovela Pasión de gavilanes is the continuation of the first part, after 20 years. The love stories of the Reyes and the Elizondos must face new and risky challenges. With Mario Cimarro Danna García, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Paola Rey, Natasha Klauss, Zharick León and Michel Brown.

2 WOO, AN EXTRAORDINARY LAWYER

It is a South Korean television series starring Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. It tells the story of Woo Young-woo, a lawyer on the autism spectrum who works at a large law firm. She has a high IQ and a creative way of thinking.

3 WHERE THERE WAS FIRE

Starring Eduardo Capetillo and Iván Amozurrutia, “Where There Was Fire” is a Mexican Netflix series that, throughout 39 episodes, follows Poncho, who after the murder of his brother Daniel Quiroga, infiltrates the fire station that the journalist visited shortly before he died.

4 MY OTHER SELF

Three friends participate in a therapy session in a coastal town and learn to overcome unresolved trauma related to their families’ past. Origin: Turkey. Starring Tuba Büyüküstün, it has 8 chapters.

5 ECHOES

Leni and Gina, identical twins, have secretly swapped each other for years. However, when a sister goes missing, their lives begin to unravel. With Michelle Monaghan, it has 7 chapters of 45 minutes each.