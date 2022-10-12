Netflix series The Bling Ring reflects our obsession with ultra-wealth

Between stars who open the doors of their XXL format houses and influencers who display their possessions on the networks, excessive luxury and wealth are becoming the new norm online.

Unboxing luxury bags, walk-in closets that shine with bling, laundry rooms larger than your apartment, and vacations halfway around the world on secluded and exotic beaches… Online, the exposure of ultra-wealth is become so commonplace that it sets itself up as a model to replicate, especially among teenagers.

The Bling Ring : robbery at Paris Hilton

“Come on, we’re going to Paris. I want to steal things,” said the character played by Emma Watson in Sofia Coppola’s film calmly.The Bling Ring released in 2013. What the young girl will do later in the evening, accompanied by her sidekicks, Rebecca, Marc and Sam. the heights of Los Angeles and rob the homes of celebrities. Among their victims: the heiress Paris Hilton, actresses Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox, Miranda Kerr, Rachel Bilson or even Orlando Bloom. To know where and when to strike, the gang taps on the Internet to discover the addresses and know the whereabouts of Paris and company. In a few months, this mini-gang from the middle class steals more than 3 million dollars worth of luxury items, as well as a 9 mm revolver and 5 grams of cocaine supposedly pilfered from Paris.

The film The Bling Ring is adapted from a true story dating from 2008 and whose protagonists from the middle class of the San Fernando Valley (behind Hollywood Hill) will be qualified by The world “idolatrous teenagers”. Nicknamed ” the bling ring by the media at the time, the clique will finally get caught and end up in court. where one of the members of the ring will sport a pearl necklace stolen from Lindsay Lohan; she will be sentenced to a probation of 3 years and sixty days of community service.

The bling continues to fascinate

Today, the story is told again in a documentary called The Real Bling Ring recently released on Netflix, in which some ex-members of the gang testify. Immersed in their microcosm of LA, where reality TV starlets and easy money intersect, we better understand how the imagery combining celebrity and staggering abundance contributes to feeding the imagination of certain fragile teenagers and/or fed up with social networks. Nick Prugo is on antidepressants and psychostimulants, Alexis and Gabby Neiers and their adoptive sister Tess Taylor live with their mother, a former lingerie model from the 80s, who gives them lessons at home…

As observed Slate, the hunting table of the gang’s victims speaks for itself. No famous actors but “a majority of starlets surfing the wave of fictional reality: Paris Hilton, the heiress of the hotel empire, made a name for herself with the reality show The Simple Life, broadcast on Fox; Rachel Bilson starred in the teen series Newport Beach, which indirectly gave birth to the soap opera The Hills, where Audrina Patridge played herself; as for actress Lindsay Lohan, her appearances in torches and her angry tweets are now more notable than her performances in the cinema. »

” Welcome to my home ! »

Beyond reality TV, networks and exiled starlets in Dubai – capital of bling – we must also reckon with the removal of a barrier: the one previously erected between the lives of rich and famous… and U.S. On his YouTube channel, vogue now offers series like Supermodel Closets, in which models such as Cindy Crawford and Kendall Jenner flaunt their wardrobes piled high with luxury bags and high-fashion ensembles. For its part, the Architectural Digest channel of the magazine of the same name has set itself a clear and precise objective: “to provide exclusive access to the most beautiful houses in the world and the fascinating people who live in them. One of the latest: “Inside Emma Chamberlain’s Radiant New Home” opens the doors to the house built in the 1950s in Los Angeles by American influencer Emma Chamberlain, 21. Refurbished by the young girl, interior designer Ashley Drost and designer Marie Trohman of Proem Studio, the house is said to “skillfully reflect the freshness, laid-back coolness and intriguing sensibility of its inhabitant.” »

In the same vein, Kim Kardashian published on her channel (1.95 million subscribers) a video presenting the office (whose size is close to that of the hangar where an Airbus A380 is parked) where she is working to deploy her SKKN brand.

Drowned in the mass of dithyrambic and laudatory comments praising the harmony and conviviality of the two spaces, a few semi-acerbic remarks emerge, in particular that of the Internet user @notfolu on Twitter, who comments: “someone born in 2001 should not not have such a beautiful house. We are not far from agreeing. Because during this time in France, the bill presented on September 26 confirms the closure of 7,000 places in emergency accommodation opened during the health crisis, a figure which is added to the 7,000 others already closed in the year. across the whole country. And this while 9,400 people are already waiting for a place in accommodation just in the Rhône. Content and information to be contrasted to perhaps review our priorities.