Netflix sets a release date for ‘The Crown’, ‘You’, ‘Wednesday’, the prequel to ‘The Witcher’ and more

Netflix celebrated Tudum this weekend, the event in which the company takes the opportunity to present news to the public, show new images of the most successful projects and set a release date for the most anticipated series. And who finally got a month and a day to release new episodes? series like Emily in Paris, The Crown, Wednesday or the final season of dead to mewhich after being nominated for an Emmy in 2020 as one of the best comedies on television was missing in action.

Watchman: October 13

Naomi Watts, star of ‘Vigilante’, Ryan Murphy’s new bet for Netflix. ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX

Halloween is coming right? This means that it is time to release a horror series and Ryan Murphy, the creator of american horror story either Dahmer, is one of the key names in providing terror and scares. Vigilante (The Watcher) is based on a true story: that of a couple who bought a wonderful colonial-inspired house in New Jersey and ended up leaving their home because of the harassment they received from a mysterious person who claimed to be watching them and from whom they received disturbing letters.

The most interesting thing about this miniseries? The cast (because the controversial Murphy has the ability to unite the best of each house). Naomi Watts (The impossible) and Bobby Canavale (nine perfect strangers) are the long-suffering leading couple with Margo Martindale (justified), Mia Farrow (The seed of the devil) and Jennifer Coolidge, who this September won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries for her role in The White Lotus. It can be seen from October 13.

Manifest: November 4

Technically, we already knew this release date. netflix rescued Manifest after being canceled on free-to-air television in the United States and the reason was easy to understand: the series had a mammoth success when it was uploaded to the platform. But now we also have a first trailer.

The fourth season, which will be the first produced by Netflix and the last of the series, consists of 20 episodes that will be broadcast in two batches. The first will arrive on November 4.

The Crown: November 9

The streets of Barcelona had been transformed into Paris when the technicians had to go to Jardinets de Gràcia to dismantle the sets: the death of Isabel II had paralyzed the filming of The Crown which since 2016 analyzes the life of the now deceased monarch of the United Kingdom. However, beyond this unforeseen event, the Peter Morgan series continues with the planned plans: the fifth season will premiere on November 9.

The public, for the record, must be psyched up: there will be a cast renewal to enter the third act of the reign. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce will play the roles of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh taking over from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies (who in turn took over from Claire Foy and Matt Smith). Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Timothy Dalton will play Peter Townsend, Claudia Harrison will play Princess Anna.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Photo Credit: Alex Bailey

And, for the hottest plot of The CrownThere are also changes: Elizabeth Debicki will be the new Diana Spencer while Dominic West and Olivia Williams will be Prince Charles and Camila Parker-Bowles.

Dead to me: November 17

The black comedy created by Liz Feldman, which narrates the friendship between two women who meet in a grieving group, will say goodbye on November 17 after the complications in the filming derived from the pandemic, which delayed its production. “All roads led here”, reads the trailer for the final season of dead to me with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Emmy nominees for their roles as Jen and Judy.

Wednesday: November 23

Wednesday Addams, now played by Jenna Ortega, is due to start high school. After serious problems of adaptation in different schools, she enters the Nevermore Academy where her parents Morticia and Gómez fell in love with her. And, with the help of Al Gough and Miles Millar in the writers room and Tim Burton in her direction, the young Addams will try to master her psychic powers and understand the murders that take place in her new home. And from when will she be able to see herself? November 23.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday. Netflix

The new employee: December 16

Noah Centineo became the quintessential romantic heartthrob for a new generation with Netflix movies like Sierra Burgess is a loser, the perfect date or the trilogy of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. But, waiting for the premiere of Black Adam where he will share the scene with Dwayne Johnson, the young actor will begin his transformation as something more than a carpet idol with The new employee (The recruit).

Noah Centineo in the first image. Netflix

The series is created by Alexi Hawley (rookie) and centers on Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in a dangerous case when a former agent threatens to expose the intelligence service. It doesn’t have a trailer yet, but it does have a release date: December 16.

Emily in Paris: December 21

Emily Copper (Lily Collins) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in the third season of ‘Emily in Paris’

Netflix knows that subscribers want good-natured products when Christmas approaches and, obeying their wishes, we will have Emily in Paris on December 21. “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” says the character played by Lily Collins. Does she mean her love life with two men like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount)? Or is she thinking of the two bosses vying for her services like Madeline (Kate Walsh) or uptight Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)?

After revealing images from the third season, where the fun is (as always) in determining whether Emily is great or ridiculous with her looks, we also have a trailer. Let us remember that it is impossible for it to be a final season: the series is already renewed for a fourth.

The Witcher: Origins: December 25

When Netflix took over the rights to Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, so popular in part because of the success of video games, it wasn’t just about telling the adventures of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, played in fiction by Henry Cavill. They wanted a fantastic universe. And, after the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolfplay a live-action TV prequel: The Witcher: Origins.

Set in the world of elves 1,200 years from the events of thewitcher, will center on Scian (Michelle Yeoh), a nomadic elf who must retrieve a weapon stolen from her people. It will be the Christmas premiere, on December 25, while the mother series will return in the summer of 2023.

Alice in Borderland: December

Alice in Borderland It had a peculiar passage through Netflix: it premiered in December 2020 without attracting special attention. It was a story of survival: young Japanese suddenly found themselves in a kind of game where, if they lost, they directly died. But the adaptation of the manga of the same name was resurrected at the level of consumption after the success of the Korean the squid game in the fall of 2021, with elements in common at the thematic level and both being strong bets from the Asian division of Netflix.

And when does the Japanese series return? In December. It is expected to be a good substitute pending the production of a second season of the squid.

You: February 10 and March 10

And, after getting away with it in both New York and California, television’s most gentlemanly stalker and psychopath relocates to old Europe. Installed in London, he believes he has abandoned his past, as the trailer shows. Among the new additions? Charlotte Richie (ghosts) and Lukas Cage (The White Lotus).

The fourth season, unlike the previous ones, will not be released all at once: the first half can be seen on February 10 and the last on March 10. It seems that Netflix, aware that it is one of its most viewed fictions, wants to ensure that it has the best possible consumption data: as we have mentioned, the division of the seasons contributes to breaking records.

‘Lupin’, ‘Shadow and Bone’, ‘Outer Banks’ and ‘Never Have I Ever’ by 2023

maybe Lupine, Shadow and Bone, Outer Banks Y Lupine They do not have a specific release date but we do know that they can be seen on Netflix in 2023. We also have previews of all of them. For example, the French series with Omar Sy has a first trailer where you can see that Assane Diop, the white-collar thief inspired by the literary character Lupinemust live hidden away from his wife and son after the events of the first two seasons.

Outer Banksone of Netflix’s most solid and summery teen products, also offered a first look at its third season.

“You are a symbol”, Alina (Jessie Mei Li) is told in the first teaser of the second season of shadow and bone. The adaptation of the fantastic novels by Leigh Bardugo will have new signings for the coming episodes: Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy and Jack Wolfe.

And what did it reveal? I never at the Tudum event? That there would be a new student who would attract the eyes of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). This is Michael Cimino who, after playing the leading role in Love, Victor for Disney, he moves to this teen universe to play the classic badass.