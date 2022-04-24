Netflix shares also collapse on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange – Diario La Página

“Consumers are feeling inflation and trying to cut back on unnecessary spending,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at brokerage firm AvaTrade. Shares of Netflix had already fallen by more than a quarter in after-hours trading on Wall Street the night before the quarterly balance sheet was released.

Netflix has seen its subscriber base drop for the first time in over a decade. The reasons for this include the war in Ukraine, high inflation and fierce competition, the world’s largest streaming provider said Tuesday night.

200,000 subscribers less

For the first quarter of 2022, the streaming service announced a loss of 200,000 subscribers. The group had forecast 2.5 million new customers. Only the suspension of the service in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine meant a loss of 700,000 subscribers. The outlook for the current quarter was also bleak, with an expected drop of two million subscribers. During development, the American group referred to a large number of households that shared their subscription and competition.

Netflix sinks in bag after presenting results with a loss of 200k users in the first quarter. It foresees a loss of more than 2M users in the second semester. The company expected a growth of 5M users in the first two quarters.

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers. The company had not recorded a loss of subscribers since October 2011.

Netflix had already surprised investors with a gloomy outlook after the fourth quarter of 2021. Since then, shares have fallen about a third on Wall Street through Tuesday, before its after-hours drop, and more than half since peaking in mid-November.

Five years ago, steeped in the conviction that growing viewers was the fastest path to success, Netflix encouraged its subscribers to share passwords on networks. The platform now discovers a cruel reality behind that strategy: https://t.co/XoGOHHbxHe – THE COUNTRY (@el_pais) April 23, 2022

video game competition

Even before the new business numbers were released, some analysts were predicting a tough year for Netflix. Competitors like Disney+ are expanding their offerings. Additionally, the streaming provider competes with video websites like YouTube and TikTok and other entertainment offerings.

According to a Deloitte study on digital media trends published in March, consumers between the ages of 14 and 25 – “Generation Z” – spend more time playing computer games than movies, TV series or even listening to music.