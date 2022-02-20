Netflix Shares First Look at Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie ‘The Adam Project’

Netflix has shared a first look at its Ryan Reynolds-starring sci-fi adventure film The Adam Project.

Reynolds plays a man who travels back in time to ask his 13-year-old self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) for help, and together they set out to find his late father.

Mark Ruffalo also appears in the cast of The Adam Project alongside Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Catherine Keener.

Ruffalo will play Reynolds’ character’s father, who is a physicist, while Keener will play the film’s villain who steals Ruffalo’s character’s technology.

The Adam Project will be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy, which NME called “a boisterous video game” in a four-star review.

The Netflix movie will also be produced through Skydance Media, which also premiered The Old Guard on Netflix in 2021.

Check out the trailer clip below:

In a recent interview, Reynolds compared The Adam Project to the classic sci-fi movies ET and Back to the Future.

He told Variety: “It felt like one of those big wish-fulfillment movies with high stakes and high concept, but it was really about something very personal as well, which is pretty much what I liked about movies over the years. 80s – what I liked about ET and Back To The Future, and anything Amblin did.

“It seemed to me that it went back to the type of cinema and, in the period in which we live now, it seemed appropriate,” he added.

The film comes after Reynolds announced late last year that he was taking “a little sabbatical” from acting, saying, “It’s the perfect time for a little sabbatical from movies. I’m going to miss every second of it.” I work with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.