Netflix shock, pig killed on the set of the new series of the director of “Drive”

The spotlight is on director Nicolas Winding Refn and on the new series shot for Netflix: PETA asks for the offending scene to be cut, while police investigations are still ongoing, to ascertain the violation of the Danish law on animal welfare.

A pig killed on the set of a new Netflix series signed by Nicolas Winding Refn, director of the 2011 cult film with Ryan Gosling. The news was released in these days by PETA, contacted by an anonymous informant. The animal rights association immediately activated, asking Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings to cut the scene in question, while police investigations they are still ongoing. Investigators investigate to ascertain the violation of the Danish law on animal welfare which, among other things, regulates the involvement of animals on film sets: “animals must not be trained or used in shows, circus performances, film shoots or the like, if the animal suffers from significant discomfort“.

According to PETA, the testimony of the Copenhagen Zoo, whose representatives confirmed they received a dead pig from production. Even the farmer who supplied the live animals for the shoot admitted that one would be killed specifically to record a scene.

“No animal should suffer or die for human entertainment. – says PETA vice president of international programs, Mimi Bekhechi – Taking the life of a sentient animal for a series is unacceptable. Netflix needs to cut out any scenes that glorify this pig’s needless and senseless death“.

The indignation is great and the news has made the rounds of the web in a few hours: how can a platform like Netflix become an accomplice or in any case allow similar things to happen? We are convinced that common sense will prevail and we hope that they will be taken the right measures for what happened.

Once again, we need to reflect on our habit of exploiting animals, a practice so deeply rooted in our society that it often goes unnoticed, a background for practically every one of our daily activities. This news is the confirmation that we are still far from a just and respectful world of all living beings, and sacrificing the life of an animal on a film set is an unacceptable mistake. A huge step back, as men and as a society.

Read also:

Password: make the connection. The commercial arrives on TV to reflect on the consumption of meat

Support free information too! Choose VEGANOK certified products for your purchases and invite your acquaintances to do the same.

Only with the participation of all will we be able to make a difference for the protection of the planet.