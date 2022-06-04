Netflix shows the new posters of “The Gray Man” with Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Netflix announced through his Instagram account the official poster of The Gray Man (The invisible agent)the new feature film by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame) and which stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

Although the new images shared by the platform do not detail more of the story, what is known is that the main character: “Court Gentry, a CIA veteran, he is betrayed by his agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down.”

the streaming platform He is betting on action films with big-name actors to win back subscribers. In addition, the film will have to overcome the great numbers left by Red Alert starring Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

The Gray Man It has a production of 200 million dollars, a blockbuster by the Russo brothers since Endgame and Joe Russo wrote the script, based on the novel of the same name. Mark Greaney (2009).

“The movie is a real showdown between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be and what it can do.

“For those who liked Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this is something like that in this film we move in that territory in a more real environment. That’s what this movie really means to us,” Anthony Russo told Deadline.