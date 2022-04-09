Netflix signs Kathryn Bigelow for its next big project

When it comes to original productions, Netflix He is always ahead with the best stories and the most coveted names both in front of and behind the camera. For her new production, she signed the Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow.

The director will be in charge of the film adaptation of “Dawn”the next novel David Koppwhich will be behind the script as well.

The story begins when a solar storm has left more than half of the world’s population without electricity. In this context, Aubrey Wheeler She must assume the role of fierce protector of her neighborhood, while across the country lives her estranged brother, Thom, a millionaire CEO of Silicon Valley and neurotically overprepared, planning to ride out the crisis in a desert bunker. The complicated history between the brothers and the very different ways of dealing with the crisis mean that the world is divided even more between the two, a world about to disappear forever but that does not challenge everyone in the same way.

Produced by Kathryn Bigelow, Greg Shapiro, Gavin Polone and David Koepp“Aurora”, which will go on sale next June 7 under the seal HarperCollins, will have a total cost of more than one hundred million dollars.

Koepp comes from taking another of his works to the cinematographic field with “kimi”directed by Stephen Soderbergh Y starring Zoe Kravitzfor hbo max.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!