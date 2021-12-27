Tech

Netflix, sting against shared accounts: drastic decision

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee50 mins ago
Netflix decides to officially take sides against shared profiles. A drastic decision is coming that will unleash users.

The streaming platform launches the sting to several users

The catalog of Netflix it is one of the largest in terms of instant messaging platforms, also thanks to its great contents and its exclusives. Even today the company of Reed Hastings offers users from the last episodes of The paper house up to the movie It was the hand of God signed by Paolo Sorrentino. But not only that, in fact, for the Italians the new series dedicated to Ficarra and Picone.

For this reason, the giant of video streaming platforms, every month, is ready to assure its users i most anticipated content. Despite this, the American company is ready to take sides against shared profiles, taking a drastic decision that will cause quite a few bad moods. Let’s go see what’s happening in the last few hours.

Netflix against shared accounts – they will be deleted

Netflix
Popular video streaming platform versus shared accounts

Netflix he therefore decided to celebrate Christmas taking the expected and drastic decision against shared profiles. In these hours, many users are having problems logging in. In fact the colossus of video streaming he also left a message to this type of user. The notice reads: “If you don’t live with the account holder, you need your own account to continue watching Netflix. Is it your account? We will send you a verification code“. After this message, the platform will send its users a double code for access to the platform.

In addition, the service ensures a limit of operations that can be performed by a single profile. Even the current commercial rules are very strict in this sense and do not allow for any occasion sharing of the profile with relatives, friends or even strangers. In fact, users will be able to share their account only with members of their own family. Furthermore, the definitive ban for those who continue to carry out this infraction.

