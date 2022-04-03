Netflix ‘stomps on the brakes’ on Will Smith’s action movie ‘Fast and Loose’ – El Financiero

The 94th ceremony of the Oscar awards marked a before and after in the career of Will Smithwho in the last week has been ‘in the eye of the hurricane’ due to the slap he gave Chris Rock for making a comment about his wife. After this fact, Netflix has stopped its project Fast and Loosewhere Smith would be the protagonist.

‘The Sad Story’ from Fast and Loose

Actually, this production has not had the best luck since David Leitchwho would be the director of the series, was summoned to work on fallguy with Ryan Gosling for Universal, so he decided to take that pitch.

After that, Netflix is ​​looking for a new directora situation that tied with the days before the Oscar, where Smith was already seen as the winner of the award for Best Actor for his role in king richard; for this reason it was that the platform of streaming did not hesitate to work with him.

after sunday, Netflix decided to suspend the project, which was in an early stage, and leave it in the background. It remains uncertain if Fast and Loose will see the light at some point, but if so, most likely he will do it with a new protagonist.

In accordance with Varietythe story of Fast and Loose “I would follow a criminal who loses his memory after an attack. After mysteriously waking up in Tijuana, the character is forced to uncover clues to his past, leading him to discover that he has had two identities: one as a wealthy crime lord and the other as an undercover CIA agent. .

Other Will Smith projects with cancellations and unknowns

This Saturday it was also reported that Sony Pictures paused the upcoming fourth installment of the film bad boys. “bad boys 4 had been in active development and Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscar incident, according to our sources. There will now be a pause in work as things develop, we’ve been told.” The Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, the tape emancipation, which he worked on for Apple TV, is currently in pre-production. The film is scheduled to be released in 2022, but Apple has not yet issued an official date nor has it been produced after what happened at the Oscars with its protagonist.