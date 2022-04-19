Netflix Suffers Its First Drop In Subscribers – Technology News – Technology

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers worldwide in the first quarter from the end of 2021, the first drop in more than 10 years, and its stock fell 23% on Wall Street in after-hours trading.

The streaming giant explained that this decrease is mainly due to the difficulty in getting new subscribers around the world, and also to the suspension of the service in Russia.

The industry pioneer saw strong growth during the pandemic. The market expected a correction, but not as strong.

Netflix had planned to incorporate 2.5 million customers in the period considered – and analysts expected even more – but, on the contrary, it lost subscribers for a total of 221.64 million viewers.

“The suspension of our service in Russia and the progressive decrease in the number of Russian paid subscribers led to a net loss of 700,000 subscriptions. Without this impact, we would have had an additional 500,000 subscribers” over the last quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement. .

The firm billed 7.9 billion dollars in the first quarter of the year, 10% more than a year ago in the same period, thanks in particular to the increase in the number of subscribers in 12 months (+6.7%) and an increase in rates.

The net profit was located at 1,600 million dollars, below the 1,700 of the first quarter of 2021.

AFP

