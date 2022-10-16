Netflix suspends filming on British royalty The Crown

“As a sign of respect, today (Friday) the filming of The Crowna Netflix spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP. “Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral.”

The multiple Emmy Award-winning series began its first season with Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The fifth season premiere is scheduled for November, and is expected to chronicle the events involving the British monarchy in the 1990s, including the death of Princess Diana. Actress Imelda Staunton will play the queen.

Netflix has not released details about the sixth season, but it is expected to chronicle more recent events, such as the aftermath of Diana’s death in a car accident and its impact on the royal family.

Netflix’s announcement comes as Hollywood stars and executives from Netflix and other major movie studios attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which opens Thursday through September 18.

On Thursday, theaters turned off their illuminated marquees in the Canadian city to commemorate the death of the monarch, head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries, including Canada.

Among the stars who spoke about the queen at TIFF, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe told reporters that the queen’s absence felt strangely inconceivable and surreal.

“Nobody my age or my parents’ age has lived in a country without her,” he declared on the red carpet of his new movie. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Today, in Toronto, Stephen Frears and Steve Coogan will present a world premiere of a film linked to the British monarchy: The Lost Kingon the discovery of the remains of King Richard III.