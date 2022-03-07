Netflix suspends its service in Russia

The Netflix streaming platform will not be able to be seen in Russia while the conflict with Ukraine continues.

Disney, Warner Bros. and the rest of the big American production companies will not release their films in theaters in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. But now, Netflix has joined the initiative and will stop serving its content in that country. And that they had only started broadcasting a year ago where they had already accumulated almost a million subscribers.

But also, Netflix has also stopped the production of the original series that was shooting in Russia entitled Zato, which is a neo-noir detective drama. In addition, there were two other Russian productions already finished, but for now we do not know if they will be released in the near future. Among them is Anna K.a version of Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy.

Many companies are stopping their sales in that country.

In addition to film production companies and Netflix, many other companies are bypassing the Russian market in protest of the invasion of Ukraine. For example CD Projekt Reddeveloper of the video games The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. It is not clear what effect all this will have, but for now the conflict continues and is becoming increasingly violent against the civilian population.

