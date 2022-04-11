Netflix syndrome, Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

I turn on the TV and open the Netflix app. Once again, I am looking for something new to pass the time. Time passes and I continue doing scrollUntil I find something that catches my attention. I read the synopsis and I think: “Discarded, I don’t feel like it. But this one here looks good, come on, I’ll give it a try.” The platform’s logo is drawn on the screen and the light of the first sequences illuminates the blackness of the room. It’s only been a few minutes, but I’ve already decided that I’m not going to continue this series. Scroll, start HBO Max; scroll,Disney+; scrollAmazon Prime Video, scroll, scroll, scroll…

I call it the Netflix syndrome. The offer is so wide that one has a hard time choosing. Sometimes, I spend more time immersed in the selection process than consuming content, although I may be exaggerating a bit, since to be honest, this It happens to me much more with video game platforms than with services dedicated to movies and television series.

We deal with the subject in one of the most recent MeriPodcasts and shortly after a listener posted a rather critical comment with the reflection that I made about it: “You don’t want subscriptions because you don’t play, so you don’t play because you don’t play, then dedicate yourself to something else, right?”, he wrote in iVoox.

Xbox Game Pass and PS Now (which will soon be unified under the PS Plus umbrella) give access to a wide catalog of titles, which can be downloaded or played in the cloud. I understand that this model is attractive for a specific public profilebut for me it is practically throwing money away, and let me explain:

I think about video games for more than eight hours a day, and not only because it is my job, but also because it is part of my leisure. On the shelf I have dozens of accumulated titles that I have been buying over the years and that are still waiting for their opportunity. After work, the hours I have left are spent playing whatever I feel like, but also going for a walk, enjoying a series, the movies, a good book or a glass of wine in company. I think the idea is simple to understand: I love video games, but it’s not the only thing I like.

I stopped being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber due to a matter of consumption habits. If people’s time is finite, it is logical to take advantage of it in whatever way everyone wants. I discovered that it did not fit with my day to day because I spent more time searching and to peck than to enjoy. In other words, he played everything but played nothing. I realized that what works for me is to take one of my games, launch it on the console and dedicate the hours I need to it, without thinking about anything else.

Considering that I use all the consoles and the PC, which I write reviews relatively frequently and that I accumulate handfuls of video games, paying monthly for a platform only causes me stress. Netflix syndrome as a perpetual pathology, a feeling of insatiable abundance that I am unable to digest. It’s like a huge ocean full of fish: I cast the rod, it bites the hook and I turn the reel handle to reel in the line. The animal gasps for air, but before cooking it I return it to the sea, because if I’m not going to eat it, why fish it? And if I’m not going to play, why pay for a service?