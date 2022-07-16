Business

Netflix teams up with Microsoft to get a cheaper subscription… but with ads

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 57 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Eleven, played by actress Millie Bobby Brown in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

image source, Netflix

Caption,

Netflix claims that users have watched more than 1,000 million hours of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Netflix never wanted ads…until now.

Dragged down by the loss of subscriptions -about 200,000 between January and March of this year alone-, the platform seeks new formulas to attract customers and revenue.

The giant that based its entire strategy on subscriptions to watch movies and series in streaming and without ads, has just team up with Microsoft to offer a new cheaper plan but with advertising. The company Bill Gates founded has been selected as a global advertising technology and sales partner.

The new plan, of which still has not revealed how much it will cost, it will not replace those that already exist without ads, but will be offered as one more option. Customers will thus be able to decide between paying less, but with advertising breaks, or maintaining the usual subscription, whose price, for the moment, the company has not announced will change. The plan could be ready by the end of the year.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 57 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The dollar rises to levels never seen against the euro

14 mins ago

Amancio Ortega buys a luxury skyscraper in New York for 500 million dollars

1 hour ago

The euro rises and costs more than 1 dollar

2 hours ago

How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 15?

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button