Netflix teams up with Microsoft to get a cheaper subscription… but with ads

Drafting

BBC News World

July 14, 2022

image source, Netflix Caption, Netflix claims that users have watched more than 1,000 million hours of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Netflix never wanted ads…until now.

Dragged down by the loss of subscriptions -about 200,000 between January and March of this year alone-, the platform seeks new formulas to attract customers and revenue.

The giant that based its entire strategy on subscriptions to watch movies and series in streaming and without ads, has just team up with Microsoft to offer a new cheaper plan but with advertising. The company Bill Gates founded has been selected as a global advertising technology and sales partner.

The new plan, of which still has not revealed how much it will cost, it will not replace those that already exist without ads, but will be offered as one more option. Customers will thus be able to decide between paying less, but with advertising breaks, or maintaining the usual subscription, whose price, for the moment, the company has not announced will change. The plan could be ready by the end of the year.

Boosted by the confinements

The company, which began mailing DVD movies and series to subscribers in the late 1990s, had grown steadily over the past decade. The lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic gave the platform a tremendous boost, when millions of people locked up in their homes decided kill boredom sitting in pajamas in front of the televisionmainly with Netflix on their screens.

“Netflix and blanket” or “Netflix binge” have become common expressions in the popular lexicon.

Taking these curves into account, analysts were forecasting that the platform would gain 2.5 million subscriptions earlier this year. However, nothing is further from reality. The company lost 200,000 customers, and it is expected that between April and June lose another 2 million. Shortly after announcing these numbers, the company lost $50 billion in market value, the first drop since October 2011.

Competition in the world of streaming platforms has become fierce, and Netflix now has to share the cake with others like Amazon Prime, Disney +, HBO Max or Apple TV. To all this we must add the 700,000 subscribers it lost when it closed its service in Russia due to the war in Ukraine and, according to the platform, users share passwords, which translates into less income.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The confinement added millions of new subscribers to Netflix.

In addition, “the increase in the cost of living has made many households tighten their belts and consider canceling your Netflix subscription to save. This has spooked investors,” says James Clayton, the BBC’s North American technology reporter.

The platform’s turnaround also shows that “ads, the stuff that high-end streaming companies considered old-fashioned just a few years ago, is still alive and well,” says Clayton.

First consequence? Last month he announced the dismissal of 300 employees. Second? Ads to get new sources of financing.

“It’s still early days and we have a lot to figure out,” Netflix COO Greg Peters said in a statement. “But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a better-than-conventional premium TV experience for advertisers.”

The company, which also produces its own content, tries renegotiate agreements that it has with entertainment giants like Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures Television to be able to show ads in its productions, according to the Wall Street Journal.