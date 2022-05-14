Netflix tells its employees that if content offends them to such a degree that they can’t support it, they’d better quit

Netflix does not have its best image moment, not only because of the issue of shared accounts, but also because of the episodes of internal discontent after productions like Dave Chappelle’s, which turned out to be very controversial. The issue has given so much that Netflix has issued a statement addressed to employees and it reads that one of the pillars of the platform is the content diversity and that its workers must be willing to collaborate in productions whose content may seem to them “harmful“.

However, Netflix continues, as employees they are expected to be willing to build content of all kinds and warns workers that if they find it very difficult to support the content of the platform “maybe Netflix is ​​not the best place for you“.

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles that you perceive as harmful.” Netflix communication.

Artistic expression

Netflix’s argument is that the platform is in pursuit of artistic expression, so not all titles will please all of its audience, as explained in the text. “We program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let our viewers decide what is appropriate for them, instead of Netflix censoring certain artists or voices“, continues the text accessible from the vacancies microsite on Netflix.

On April 19, it was announced that Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than ten years. It was a subtle loss of 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter of 2021, but the company clarifies that it foresees a loss of up to two million users in the coming months. Netflix shared those results in a letter to investors, explaining that revenue growth has “slowed down considerably“.