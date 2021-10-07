Netflix tells the conflicts of a star

The media hype behind the Britney Spears case has catalyzed public opinion for years, so much so as to originate movements in support of the actress, who has long been engaged in a sort of personal battle, private and legal, against her father and guardian Jamie Spears. A role to which the man finally renounced last August, with the task that was entrusted to the lawyer John Zabel, even if the trial phases are not yet finished, with another hearing expected in November.

It is therefore not surprising the arrival in recent days on Netflix of Britney against Spears, a documentary that traces this turbulent period lived by the singer, who has spent most of her life in a sort of fragile psychological balance, forced to take different types of drugs and take part in world tours against her will. At least from what we are told by the hour and a half of viewing. Here instead you will find all the other films coming out on Netflix in October.

Britney vs Spears: One Truth

The hour and a half of viewing is, and could not have been otherwise, obviously deployed: a risk that many productions of this type already face in their conceptual phases. Taking a position, in this case that of the artist, takes away partial objectivity from the project and although the truth that emerges is quite clear and clear, ambiguities of various kinds are created.

Britney versus Spears pays this biased soul, with the interviews to those who could offer another version that seem purposely cut and set up to distinguish a more or less clear boundary between “good and bad” and a general sense of programmatic staticity that appears several times in the chronological story that proceeds in the over these long, hellish years for the star of … Baby One More Time.

The documentary bears the signature of director and journalist Erin Lee Carr, which uses its knowledge in the chronological field and manages to obtain confidential files and documents, complete with unpublished revelations that arouse further gasps of indignation at the case in progress. The confessions of some of the people who have been close to Britney during the most troubled phases of her career / existence they try to offer a portrait of a victim, forced against her will to still grind millions of dollars for the sole interest of her father, who is here a kind of real unscrupulous ogre.

The pace is at high levels and accompanies us to the recent conclusion in the blink of an eye: in its more “playful” component, the film has a good appeal capable of attracting the public. It should also be said that an operation of this kind is mostly addressed to the singer’s numerous fans and those who observe with an external eye without particular interest can limit themselves to the pages of gossip or television news that often tell the joys and sorrows of VIPs.