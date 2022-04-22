Netflix: ten films destroyed by critics but that shine on the platform

There are films that hit theaters and festivals with the promise of being big hits and breaking audience and box office records. Many achieve it and even become historical cult films. However, many others fall by the wayside after specialized sites, critics and peers of the show rate low numbers. But as many say, art is subjective; and perhaps what the experts do not enjoy or do not rate with a good score due to a series of technical considerations, the audience sees other features, falls in love and chooses it as their favorite movie.

Netflix knows about that and its catalog has a little bit of everything. Just as there are many projects that break records and are highly valued, there are many others that follow the path detailed above. Therefore, below a list of movies available on the streaming giant that the critics reviled but the audience loved it. It is worth clarifying that the final score of the critics is made based on a compilation of ratings from different sites combined in a number distributed by IMDb.

The film starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Clin Farrell and Michelle Dockery tells the story of how a marijuana dealer tries to sell his production and distribution empire after years of leadership.

The ad triggers plots, bribes, blackmail, assassination attempts and a race against time with a journalist. Although it is a very interesting film, it barely got a 51/100 from critics according to data from IMDb but a 7.8/10 by viewers who watched it. | Watch The Gentlemen

He managed to gather a high-class cast and be nominated for an Oscar. However, it was not enough and the experts scored it with a 49/100 while the audience rated it 7.2/10.

As for the story, it follows the dizzying task of two astronomers to communicate that a comet is about to crash into the Earth. This terrible news shows how political power seeks its own benefit beyond that of society and how people are more concerned about the separation of a famous couple than the extinction of life on the planet. | Watch Don’t Look Up

A deep, dramatic and even painful film that featured Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as protagonists. The film focuses on the love story of two adolescents with different life-threatening illnesses who meet in the hospital and fall in love while going through their medical processes.

Two meters from you trailer – Source: YouTube

While it was generally well received when it was released, it failed to hold up over time. criticism gave it a 53/100 and, as in the previous cases, the public valued it with a 7.2/10. | Watch two meters from you

Another love story in style The Notebook that manages to divide critics and experts. Starring Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried, Richard Jenkins and Henry Thomas shows how a soldier falls in love with a college student while returning home for his vacation.

This time, specialized sites scored it unevenly to the point of average a 43/100 overall rating. Although the audience loved it -and the collection numbers show it- the end did not end in love and they scored it with a 6.3/100. However, today it is one of the most prominent titles on Netflix. | Watch dear john

This is the movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence which began a string of, so far, three films to remember. Although the audience’s favorite will always be the sequel, the one available on Netflix is ​​the first part of the saga.

Smith and Lawrence are two policemen who tend to go “out of the norm” to solve their cases and are entrusted with protect a murder witness while investigating a case of drugs stolen from the police evidence locker. A film that reached a 41/100 from critics and a comfortable 7/10 from users. | Watch bad boys

Denzel Washington is the endearing but dangerous John W. Creasy, the bodyguard of little Lupita Ramos (Dakota Fanning), daughter of a multimillionaire family with problems with the mob. After the girl is kidnapped before Creasy’s own eyes, an escalation of violence and despair begins. for finding her and returning her to her family.

Man on Fire – Trailer

A great film, much repeated by local television channels on several occasions that barely reached a 47/100 in specialized media but a noble 7.7/10 of the audience. | Watch Man on Fire

It came out recently but has already divided the waters. In Netflix, of the most seen; in criticism, the most questionable. Even so, it is one of the films with the most viewers at the moment and, according to some viewers, a “new air” to terror.

The film, which features Lola Evans and Asa Butterfield in the cast, follows the story of two friends who start playing a lost video game from the 80’s with a hidden curse within each level. | Watch choose or die

One of the most criticized movies of the moment. Starring Kevin James, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler shows a sanctioned NFL coach who starts working for his son’s team with the goal of rebuilding their relationship.

A comedy, ideal for the whole family and based on a true story that achieved a 6/10 of the audience, being one of the most watched titles on Netflix but achieving just 23/100 of critics. | Watch home-team

One of the most watched films on Netflix in 2021 and that broke records in all aspects when it came to audience. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in a bet by the streaming giant for some action, a large budget and comedy overtones that conquered viewers.

Red Alert official trailer

Those who viewed and rated her made her have a 6.3/10 but the experts destroyed it to the point of gathering 37/100 since it was released. | Watch Red alert

Anthony Hopkins starred in this horror film inspired by exorcism cases from the Vatican itself. The story actually follows Colin O’Donoghue, who plays seminarian Michael Kovak. In a quest to recover the path of faith, decides to travel to Vatican City to take an exorcism course.

The critics pointed against the film and the media did not rate it well at all: it barely puts together 38/100 score. In terms of viewers, it was also one of the most watched titles at the time but was scored with a 6/10. | Watch The rite