Netflix, terrible accident on the set for the beloved actor: “I’ll have to operate”

Terrible accident on set for one of the most beloved actors on the Netflix scene. On social media came the terrible announcement for all fans.

Do not stop filming Aquaman 2 which should be released in cinemas around the world in Christmas 2022. In recent days the actor Jason Momoa gave an interview to the famous’The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘. During the interview, the actor revealed that he had suffered numerous incidents on the set. Due to his injuries he will also have to undergo an operation in the next few days.

Momoa himself revealed that between one shoot and another he also reported one injury to the cornea And will have to operate precisely because of this incident. But not only that, in fact Jason will also have to deal with a hernia and with the rupture of two ribs. Despite various injuries on the set, the actor has assured that the Aquaman sequel will be a truly beautiful film and said he is proud of the footage he has shot in recent months.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Valeria Marini hospitalized for a delicate operation: her conditions – VIDEO

Loading... Advertisements

Netflix, cornea injury for Jason Mamoa: the actor’s story

After the successful debut, the Warner Bros decided to shoot the sequel to Aquaman. In fact, the new film will be released in all cinemas around the globe next Christmas 2022. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming started late. Furthermore, to date little is known about the plot chosen by the director James Wan. In fact, for now the author has only revealed that the film will be much more serious than the first chapter and will explore new dynamics of the kingdom of Atlantis.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Gwyneth Paltrow, what a fear: “She was crazy, I almost died”

In fact, the first Aquaman ended with Arthur becoming king of the underwater kingdom and in all probability in the sequel we will see the new role of the superhero. Furthermore, the new role will put a strain on the person concerned. To support Jason Momoa Amber Heard will take care of it. In fact, the requests of the fans, who have invoked a dismissal of Heard after the latest events with Johnny Depp. Due to the legal battles between the two ex-spouses, Depp was made out of Fantastic Beasts 3.

Also for Aquaman fans the ideal shoulder for Jason would be Emilia Clarke, the famous English actress of Game of Thrones. On social media, in fact, in a short time the fan art of Emilia who see her in the role of Mera are depopulated. Despite this the Warner Bros has decided not to make any changes with the character who will again be played by Amber Heard.