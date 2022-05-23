Netflix: the 10 best documentaries that break it among its users

The documentaries are part of the large number of titles that Netflix you have in your catalog. Although fiction predominates, there is also room for true stories. However, among so many options it can sometimes be difficult to choose the next content to watch.

The user @sdesalvaje shared on Twitter a list of some of the most compelling documentaries that can be found on the well-known platform. From swindlers and ultra-successful athletes to teenage drug traffickers and shady businessmen are some of the protagonists of these stories.

The vast majority of documentaries are boring But the ones that are really good make you stay glued to the screen That’s why I bring you 10 Netflix documentaries that you can’t miss %uD83D%uDC47 [ H I L O ] — %uD83D%uDC80 WILD %uD83D%uDC80 (@Sdesalvaje) May 20, 2022

Here are the 10 documentaries that you must not miss.

1. Trust no one: on the trail of the king of cryptocurrencies

year: 2022

duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Gerry Cotten dies suddenly at the age of 30 during his honeymoon in India. However, not everyone is convinced that this is true. In particular, the investors of the crypto exchange platform that he had founded who claim that Cotten stole almost $ 200 million from them. Some details about his death are suspicious.

2. High score: the world of video games

year: 2020

duration: 6 episodes of between 38 and 47 minutes each

From Space Invaders to Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat. This documentary tells the story of several classics from the world of video games. In each episode it shows who were the people who gave life to these worlds and so many iconic characters.

3. Return to space

year: 2022

duration: 2 hours 8 minutes

It tells the story of SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, from its Falcon 1 to the launch of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 in May 2020 with two astronauts on board. It was made by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Oscar winners for the documentary “Free Solo”.

4. The Tinder scammer

year: 2022

duration: 1 hour 54 minutes

Simon Leviev claims to be the heir to a great fortune. His father is a renowned businessman in the diamond business and he follows the family tradition. But none of this is true. For several years he seduced women on Tinder using this story and then scamming them. Now, they seek revenge on him. Its director, Felicity Morris, also produced the “Don’t Mess With Cats” series.

5. The mind, in a nutshell

year: 2019

duration: two seasons of 5 episodes each

Voiced by Emma Stone and Julianne Moore, each episode tackles different angles on how the brain works. In the first season he analyzes memories, dreams, anxiety and full consciousness. The second season, meanwhile, focuses on attention, creativity and what it means to be brainwashed.

6. Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Cybernarco

year: 2021

duration: 1 hour 37 minutes

Max, known online as Shiny Flakes, tells in detail how he founded a drug-dealing empire from his parents’ house while still just a teenager. His story inspired the German series “How to Sell Drugs Online”.

7. The Last Dance

year: 2020

duration: 10 episodes of 50 minutes each

This documentary series full of previously unseen material chronicles the rise of Michael Jordan, from young promise to superstar. It has testimonials from the player himself, in addition to Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson, among others. It focuses on the 97-98 season, MJ’s last in the Chicago Bulls and the one that earned him his sixth ring in the franchise.

8. Money in a nutshell

year: 2021

duration: 5 episodes of 23 minutes each

Money is spent, lent and saved, however there are many aspects that are not known in depth. Each episode focuses on a particular topic, such as credit cards, financial scams, student loans, and retirement. It features the voices of Bobby Cannavale, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch, Marcia Gay Harden, and Tiffany Haddish.

9. Nothing is private

year: 2019

duration: 1 hour 54 minutes

The company specializing in data analysis Cambridge Analytica was involved in one of the most resonant scandals in modern history. Based on various testimonies, this documentary reconstructs the role of the company in the campaign for Brexit and the 2016 United States presidential elections.

10. The dilemma of social networks

year: 2020

duration: 1 hour 34 minutes

This hybrid between documentary and drama analyzes the influence of networks in everyday life. What is the real business of these platforms, what power do they have over people and how addictive is they?