Netflix: the 10 best movies of all time to start watching today

The great classics of cinema, whether they are old or new films, make culture and enrich art. The following list is a top 10 classic movies most acclaimed and available on the Netflix Argentina streaming platform.

Scarface – Brian De Palma, 1983

















After obtaining a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) claims drug trafficking in Miami. Brutally murdering anyone who gets in his way, Tony finally becomes the drug lord largest in the state, controlling almost all the cocaine that reaches Miami. But increased police pressure, wars with Colombian drug cartels, and his own drug-fueled paranoia serve to fuel the flames of his eventual downfall.

Duration: 2 hours 50 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 81%

Monty Python: The Life of Brian – Terry Jones, 1979

















Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman) is an average young Jew, but through a series of ridiculous events, he earns the reputation of Messiah. When he’s not dodging his supporters or being scolded by his strident mother (Terry Jones), the hapless Brian has to deal with the pompous Pontius Pilate (Michael Palin) and the acronym-obsessed members of a separatist movement. . Filled with characteristic Monty Python nonsense, the story finds Brian’s life parallel to biblical traditionalbeit with many more laughs.

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 95%

SCHINDLER’S LIST – STEVEN SPIELBERG, 1993

















From the great Spielberg, Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley, this historical drama follows Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who seeks to win the sympathy of the Nazis for his personal gain. After the invasion of Poland by the Germans in 1939, Schindler gets ownership of a factory in Krakow. There employs hundreds of Jewish workers, whose exploitation makes it grow rapidly, thanks to its manager Itzhak Stern. As the war progresses, Schindler and Stern become aware that the Jews they hire save them from almost certain death in the concentration camp Plaszow, led by Nazi Commander Amon Goeth.

Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 97%

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown – Pedro Almodvar, 1988

















When Pepa Marcos’s (Carmen Maura) lover Ivn (Fernando Guilln) suddenly leaves her without explanation, she embarks on a strange journey to discover why. Along the way he meets a variety of eccentric characters, including Ivn’s son from a previous relationship (Antonio Banderas), his fiancée Marissa (Rossy de Palma), and a Shiite terrorist cell that has been secretly holding his best friend Candela. (Mara Barranco) as a hostage. . It is a film noir version of the romantic comedy.

Duration: 1 hour 28 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 90%

Shark – Steven Spielberg, 1975

















When a shark kills a young woman while she’s skinny dipping near the New England resort town of Amity Island, Police Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him. , fearing that the loss of tourist income will cripple the city. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled sea captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beastand the trio engage in an epic battle of man against nature.

Duration: 2 hours 4 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 98%

Heath-Miguel Mann, 1999

















Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the dishonest actions of one of his men, while also plans one last big heist before retiring. Meanwhile, Lt. Hanna (Al Pacino) tries to track down McCauley as he deals with the chaos in his own life, including his wife’s (Diane Venora) infidelity and his stepdaughter’s (Natalie Venora) mental health. Portmann). McCauley and Hanna discover a mutual respect for each other, even as they try to foil each other’s plans.

Duration: 2 hours 50 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 87%

The Age of Innocence – Martin Scorsese, 1993

















Wealthy attorney Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis) is engaged to sweet socialite May Welland (Winona Ryder) in 1870s New York. On the surface, it’s a perfect match. But when May’s beautiful cousin, Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), estranged from her brutal husband, comes to town, Newland begins to wonder. question the meaning of passion and love while desperately seeking a relationship with Ellen, despite the fact that she has been made a social outcast by Archer’s peers.

Duration: 2 hours 18 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 85%

Terminator 2: Judgment Day – James Cameron, 2007

















In this sequel set eleven years after “The Terminator,” young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the key to the victory of civilization about a future robot uprising, is targeted by the shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a Terminator sent from the future to kill him. Another Terminator, the revamped T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger), has been sent back to protect the boy. As John and his mother (Linda Hamilton) flee with the T-800, the boy forms an unexpected bond with the robot.

Duration: 2 hours 16 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 93%

Saving Private Ryan – Steven Spielberg, 1998

















Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) leads his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in action. Surrounded by the brutal realities of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks on a personal journey and discovers his own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency, and courage.

Duration: 2 hours 49 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 93%

MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO – HAYAO MIYAZAKI, 1988

















This acclaimed animated story from director Hayao Miyazaki follows schoolgirl Satsuke and her younger sister, Mei, as they settle into an old country house with their father and wait for their mother to recover from an illness at an area hospital. while the sisters explore their new home, meet and befriend playful spirits in his house and in the nearby forest, especially the huge and cuddly creature known as Totoro.

Duration: 1 hour 27 minutes

Rotten tomatoes: 94%