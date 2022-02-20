Netflix: The 10 spectacular scenes of ‘Emily in Paris’ that exist AG

Apart from the incredible costumes worn by the characters in the series ‘Emily in Paris”, which is in charge of Patricia Field. Another attraction is the locations of the series of Netflixwith which you can tour the city of Paris and discover beautiful and charming places.

We will know the best routes of the scenes of ‘Emily in Paris’, through a tour of the most popular sites of the successful series starring Lily Collins.

In the following note, you will be able to know the most famous scenarios of the series.

Meet the 10 scenes of ‘Emily in Paris’ that are real

LE COFFEE MARLY

It appears in the first episode of the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’, when Sylvie, Camille and Emily have lunch on the terrace of the renowned Le Cafe Marlythis being a tourist place due to its location, which is in front of the Louvre Pyramid.

EMILY COOPER’S APARTMENT

It is located in the V district of Paris, specifically in the beautiful Place de I’Estrapade. Emily Cooper’s apartment has become one of the favorite locations for fans and it’s totally normal, since it has a fascinating view of the Pantheon and Bribery.

GABRIEL’S RESTAURANT

This being one of the most popular scenarios in the series. The restaurant Les Deux Compères where Gabriel, the attractive chef, Emily’s neighbor. This location exists in reality, maintaining its traditional decoration and its characteristic red awnings, with the only difference being the name, its real name being Terra Nera and it is specialized in Italian cuisine. It is located at 18 Rue des Fossés Saint-Jacques. Due to the ‘Emily in Paris’ selfies at her door, customers have multiplied

LE CHAMPO CINEMA

The legendary Le Champo cinema is one of the oldest in Paris, it has been very popular for decades with cult filmmakers. It is located in the Latin Quarter, on the corner of Rue des Écoles and Rue Champollion. It is there that Emily and Luc go to see the film Jules et Jim, from Francois Truffaut.

ROYAL PALAIS GARDEN

In this place begins the friendship of Emily and Mindy, being one of the busiest places on several occasions to share confidences and dramas. Like the previous ones, this place does exist in reality and is in the heart of Paris.

LE NOUVELLE EVE

Mindy’s musical performance scene from ‘Emily in Paris 2’ It was recorded at Roxie, a restaurant with live performances located in the VII district, its theme is inspired by the 20s, it also offers cabaret shows. Instead, in the series La Nouvelle Eve is said to be in Montmartre, near the Moulin Rouge.

GALERIES LAFAYETTE

The Galeries Lafayette or what is equal to the luxury department stores of Europe could not fail to appear in ‘Emily in Paris’. In one chapter it can be seen that the protagonist is in the Tortuga restaurant, which is located on the roof and with a beautiful view of Opera Garnier, where she meets with Camille.

THE PONT NEUF

The bridges are beautiful features of Paris, The Pont Neuf Not living up to its name, it is the oldest bridge in the French capital, being famous for its 12 semicircular arches and the equestrian statue of Henry IV.

THE MODERN BOULANGERIE

This place is a typical French bakery, as it shows in the series, it offers exquisite pains au chocolat. It exists in real life and is just as cute as it is shown in the series. It has its premises located at Rue Fossés Saint-Jacques, 6.

A WALK ON THE SEINE

Emily and Alfie’s romantic date was in Sign aboard a bateau mouche. This walk will allow you to see the Eiffel Tower illuminated and it would be much better if it is in company.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×22 Season finale: our ranking of the year, why we watch series and movies and goodbye

The year is over and so is the third season of the podcast. We started by doing an exercise in series and movie buff nostalgia; then we comment on what our favorite productions of the year are; and finally, the “may the force be with you” moment. It has been a great journey.