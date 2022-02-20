Netflix: The 5 BEST movies you can find on the platform

We know that finding the ideal film in Netflix It can be a complicated task, but the streaming platform has thousands of cinematographic gems that have even been nominated for important awards such as the Oscars.

That is why we gave ourselves the task of looking for the 5 best movies that are on the platform, so here we leave you our selection of the best movies of Netflix.

1.- The Power of the Dog

The film tells the story of a ranch and the transfer of a huge cattle from Texas to Kansas on the Red River, so if you are a fan of “western” movies, this film is perfect for you.

Although this movie may have a very slow start, we recommend you be patient with it, because as it progresses, viewers become more and more hooked on its plot.

The film obtained 12 nominations for the 2022 Oscars, for which it broke records in this important award, as Ari Wegner was the second woman to be nominated in the history of the Oscars in the category of “Best Photography”.

2.- Don’t look up

Can you imagine a film full of black humor seeking to raise awareness of climate change? That is what this film tries to portray, after a group of scientists discovered a meteorite that is about to crash into the Earth and despite trying to do everything possible for the authorities to do something about it, nobody seems to take them seriously.

This film has an impressive cast, as stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Clamet and even Ariana Grande, will be part of the cast.

3.- Tick, Tick… ​​Boom

This original tape of Netflix seeks to portray the life of a Broadway genius who did not see the success of his works, but who in the last years of his life wrote the play “Rent”, one of the most acclaimed works on the theater scene.

Starring Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens, it will fill you with laughter, tears and above all, memorable songs that won’t get out of your head.

4.- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

If you are looking for a terrifying movie, this installment of the saga of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will be your ideal option.

The film takes place several years after the original massacre, with a protagonist who is looking to reform and change, but some events will soon make the protagonist want to unleash a new massacre.

5.- Parallel Mothers

This film, starring Penelope Cruz, has been considered in Spain as the best film of her career, which is why some have cataloged it as the best film of Netflix released in February.

As the title anticipates, the story tells the life of two mothers who live different lifestyles.