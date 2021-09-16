Netflix, the 5 best original series of the moment for your bingewatching

The catalog Netflix offers TV series for all tastes, with new episodes and new series to watch weekly, it can be difficult to understand what to watch without getting lost in the platform algorithm, but fear not, we have compiled for you a list of the best original series of the moment.

The proposals of the Netflix catalog there are countless and if you are looking for something new and a little special, here is a list of five series to watch if you want to do unbridled bingewatching:

Clickbait made its debut on Netflix on 25 August and at the moment one of the most talked about series. The show stars Adrien Grenier in the role of Nick Brewer, a quiet man who it suddenly disappears into thin air. He reappears after a few days in an internet video in which he appears to be held hostage and holds a sign in his hand that reads: “I am violent with women. If I reach 5 million views, I will die ”.



The eight episodes of the series will keep you hooked to learn the truth behind what happened. If you’ve seen the series before, read our Clickbait review.

The director (The Chair)

Sandra Oh plays the new president of the English department, the doctor Ji-Yoon Kim, in a fictional Ivy League. While fighting for modernize the department between budget cuts and academic culture wars, Ji-Yoon Kim also has his love and family problems to deal with. Don’t miss our review of The Director, an edgy and fun portrait of modern academia.

The GrishaVerse book series by Leigh Bardugo comes to life on Netflix in this new adaptation, which will not disappoint its fans. The first season of Darkness and Bones it is based on the first book of the trilogy of the same name, which features the orphan cartography Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li). The cast also includes Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter and Amita Suman.

Partly produced by Robert Downey Jr. and based on the work of the same name by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is a fantastic dive into the post-apocalyptic world where a global catastrophe has destroyed civilization and resulted in the birth of hybrid children, half human and half animal. The “hybrids” are killed in a mass exodus, but some survive like Gus, the protagonist of the story half human and half deer, trying to reach a safe haven in Colorado.

The French action comedy, starring Omar Sy, follows Assane Diop, a professional thief on a mission to avenge his father for a crime he didn’t commit. The show is packed with action and suspense, but also intelligent and full of emotions. The two seasons of Lupine are available in the Netflix catalog.

Also discover all the releases of the month of September on Netflix and let us know in the comments which of these series you have already seen or are planning to watch soon! After all, it’s always a good time to immerse yourself in watching a new TV series!